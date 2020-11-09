Benefits: Game Pass Ultimate offers a free Disney Plus month in the US

The Game Pass was launched in 2017 and is a game collection service for those who want to play a lot for little pay. It includes versions from Microsoft studios on launch day and has received special attention in recent years from the Redmond giant.

For example, in 2019 he won the Ultimate mod, which includes PC Game Pass and Live Gold. In 2020, we saw that EA Play was integrated with the service, that is, the service is increasingly becoming a combo that allows a vast experience in the Xbox ecosystem.

The most recent novelty of the service is the streaming of Disney Plus, which will debut in Brazil next week: in the United States, new Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get a month of free service, for free, through the Xbox Perks Benefits Program.

Xbox Perks arrived in Brazil in the middle of this year, but the offer is not yet confirmed for the Brazilians. Further details from the promotion indicate that the Disney Plus voucher must be used by January 31, 2021 and redeemed by March 2, 2021.

It is worth noting that Disney Plus is already available for Xbox One as well as S and X series launches. In addition, still in November, the application will be launched for Samsung smart TVs here in the country.

The new Microsoft consoles will be launched in Brazil tomorrow (10) and have benefited from a price cut due to the reduction in the IPI.

Are you excited about the launch of the new consoles and Disney Plus in Brazil? Tell us in the comments!