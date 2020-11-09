Best Simple Phone To Buy For Under $ 300 | November 2020

Highlighting each cell

Choose the best phone by price range:

Want help buying a simple phone just for the essentials? TudoCelular lists a few cool options here, and we also point out which version is the most complete you can find for a small fee.

If you are not interested in full smartphones or are looking for a simple cell phone for a loved one, we have options here that appeal to everyone and even the elderly.

Unlike our other guides which we list the models we have analyzed, these models mentioned here are not much to analyze. After all, they are basic cell phones that provide one or the other functionality like a differential. But it is precisely these differentials that we cite on our list.

BEST CELL PHONE

P70S positive

If you want the most complete for less than R $ 300, then the Positivo P70S is the one to go for. It has a screen with the same size and the same resolution as the P28; the difference is in the operating system, the Kai OS. This allows you to offer certain applications like Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Google Maps. There’s even Google Assistant with a dedicated button.

It has 4 GB of storage and also supports micro SD. Unfortunately, the camera is VGA only and only serves to break a branch. Its battery is the largest of the aforementioned models, but since it has a more advanced system with GPS running in the background, it lasts a lot less than the more basic ones, but it gives up more than a day in peace.

There is also an app store with over 100 options to download, including games, books, utilities, and apps focused on health, sports, and lifestyle.

P70S positive

OTHER OPTIONS

Positive P25

Does the P70S exceed your needs and are you looking for a cell phone that is as basic as possible? The P25 is compact and the cheapest of the models on the list. Its memory is also small at just 32MB, but it accepts a memory card of up to 32GB so you can save your photos and music.

Even though it’s basic and costs less than R $ 90, it has an MP3 player, FM radio, and Bluetooth connectivity. And although it doesn’t have a 3G connection, it does have an internet browser. There is a VGA camera on the back to break the branch, but keep in mind that the photos are very poor. It accepts two chips of conventional size.

Positive P25

Positive P28

Are you a fan of the big screen on mobile? The P28 is the turbocharged version of the P25 and brings in more inches than the P70. Here is 2.8 inches for you to see in more detail the photos captured by the device’s VGA camera.

Also, the two are very similar, with the same hardware and the same camera resolution. There is a micro SD card slot, so you have a lot more than the native 32MB to store your photos and music. And even with its large screen, the 850 mAh battery can support several days of battery life.

Material

Cost-benefit

Positive P28

Multilaser Flip Vita

The Multilaser Flip Vita is for those looking for a compact cell phone but with a large keypad for easy typing. It is ideal for older people who have difficulty seeing numbers on the screen of more compact phones.

One cool feature is that it speaks the numbers that are pressed and also has an emergency button on the back, which calls a user preset number. There is also a shortcut to your camera and two buttons for storing a specific number or function.

Hardware

Cost-benefit

Multilaser Flip Vita

Blu Tank II

Do you need a lot of battery to use your phone for several days without having to worry about recharging it? The Blu’s Tank II has been upgraded and now comes with a generous 2200mAh battery. It has a 2.4-inch screen, an internal FM antenna, a built-in camera and promises 30 days of battery life in standby mode.

There is 32MB of internal memory which can be expanded using microSD cards up to 32GB. It has Bluetooth connectivity and a VGA camera for taking basic photos and recording videos.

Blu Tank II

Finished

If you have a parent who hasn’t gotten used to the touchscreen of smartphones, but wants to hang out with videos on YouTube or talk to their family on WhatsApp, the P70S would be the best option.

Now if you are just looking for a basic cell phone, you can go for the P25 which is the cheapest or the P28 if you find the other’s screen too small. The Flip Vita is great for older audiences, while the Tank II is for those who use the phone a lot and need a big battery.