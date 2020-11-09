Fábio Porchat: “O Porto, forgive me, but I’m more Lisbon”

At 37, Fábio Porchat is one of Portugal’s most popular Brazilian comedians. And this is one of those cases where love is reciprocal. As the comedian’s last program, “Que História é Essa, Porchat” premiered on Portuguese television, NiT went to find out about the stories to come.

At a time when between the pandemic and the tensions in Brazil there seems to be little room for laughter, the comedian recalls that humor is more than ever welcome. It is healthy for everyone, including freedom of speech itself, who needs someone to be able to increase the risk to secure freedom.

The first season of “Que História É Essa, Porchat” premiered in Portugal on Globo on Sunday November 8 at 8:30 pm. Among the guests and the audience, there are always new stories to be discovered.

How did this pandemic go for Fábio Porchat?

These are mixed feelings. There is so much that the person achieves. It makes sense that for me it’s easier, I’m from the upper class, I have possibilities, where to hang on. I usually say that we are not all in the same boat. We are all in the same ocean, each in their own boat. What is different. In society, we have to help each other. We have a very sad government here, which makes the pandemic even more politicized. But in general, I’m fine. I was quarantined for a long time, leaving little for specific things like the market or the pharmacy. And now I’m back to recording. I’ve done a nasal test a dozen times already, my nose is practically a tunnel.

Couldn’t you rest?

When my quarantine started, the first thing I thought was “I’m going to rest, I’m not going to do anything”. What was my surprise when I found out that none of this was true. I worked as hard as before. Some days even worse, because there is no usual traffic and I don’t have that excuse, right? There is a meeting and another and another. But I managed to get back to English lessons, exercise, watch movies and series, I took time to organize the house.

How does it feel to be funny during a pandemic?

Brazil already has so many problems, so many horrible things to happen, that the pandemic is the icing on the devil’s cake. In the end, pandemic humor is more than necessary, so that people forget a bit and focus on other things to forget a bit about the physical and emotional fatigue caused by the pandemic.

“Que História É Essa, Porchat” is the new program that will be broadcast in Portugal. What can we expect?

“Que História É Essa, Porchat” began after spending a long time wondering why, given the chance, I didn’t want to do another talk show.

Did you draw any conclusions?

I realized I was a little tired of the opinions of people everywhere. Here in Brazil, it seals too much, do you have that expression? There’s a lot of that “I really said” attitude, to make an impact. And everything is sealed, on racism, the pandemic, ideology, in short. And it’s great to have so much space to give our opinions, but since there is so much room for that, I wanted a program where people didn’t have to give opinions. I also didn’t want to know how it all started, I wanted the essence of the talk show. For me, the filet mignon of the talk show is the stories people tell, so I decided to do a program with just the stories. After all, everyone, famous or anonymous, has one to count. And who knows how to tell a story manages to entertain everyone. I wanted to go for the simple, in the good sense that the simple brings.

Has the idea been well received?

When I introduced it, I was asked if it was going to be a story contest, a reality show, if I was going to interpret the stories. No, guys, there is no such thing. When I did a talk show, it was thanks to a format that is a success. When I thought about this program, I thought about what I can do. I can tell stories, improvise and play with people. So I created a format for it. It’s light, fun, great for a Sunday night to end the week. To start on Monday off Bolsonaro, coronavirus, Trump …

How do you find out about these craziest stories?

It’s a mix. At the beginning we went looking for friends and acquaintances who had good stories. Now a lot of people are coming to get us. And we want that, if the story is good, the person has to come and tell it. Of course for very dramatic things [este programa] it’s not really a place. But there are stories of who was assaulted, arrested, who almost died, but with curious and interesting things. We have a team that takes care of these stories, we interview people, to understand the story and if they know how to tell it. We want stories that haven’t been told before. If it’s with stories that everyone knows, you lose the magic.

Changing the conversation a bit, when you launched Porta dos Fundo, did you imagine the success it would have?

No, we really wanted to do some sort of humor that wasn’t done and we wanted to have fun. Of course, we wanted everyone to watch and have fun, but it happened much faster and to a greater extent than we imagined. The day I went to Portugal and people knew me, I was in awe. What do you mean, how do you know me in Europe ?!

At 37, he remains hyperactive.

How many times have you been here since the beginning of the Back Door?

[demora um pouco a pensar] Ah, I not only went to work, I went to work a lot, but I also went on vacation. I had a few days when I went to visit the north, I crossed Braga, which I did not know, Guimarães. I have already spent a summer on the beaches of Portugal and I found them very beautiful, I did not count on them. Brazilian beaches are beautiful and there was this “let’s go to the beach in Portugal” thing. Beach in Portugal? And then I was very impressed. I like getting to know, not only because of the cooking, but because I feel at home. Give me peace. I feel like I know all these people.

How is it generally received here?

Very well. And it is curious that people speak a lot of Portuguese while being sober and it’s true, Brazilian and Portuguese are very different. The Brazilian people come and are [aos berros] “It’s PORCHAT! and portuguese is [imitando, dentro do possível, o nosso sotaque] “I would love to say that …” and leave. My producer in Portugal says the Portuguese usually don’t go talk to the artist. But they were still very receptive [ao meu trabalho]. I did stand-up shows in Portugal, at Tivoli, at Campo Pequeno, at the Colosseum, and I have always been very well received.

Do you already have a favorite place in Portugal?

Good question. I have a little. I love Lisbon, the people of Porto who don’t listen to me but I’m very Lisbon, maybe because I know more. But every time I go from Lisbon to Porto I stop there at Mealhada to eat piglet, at Rei dos Leitões, and this is my favorite place in Portugal. It seems that everything went well there [risos]. This whole world, halfway. But I also love O Bom Jesus de Braga, one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. What I like is that you can rent a car and walk around Portugal and discover trails. Ah, where was I most impressed? Monserrate?

Monserrate, yes. In Sintra.

What a nice place. And I went there at a time when the day was already falling, with a little fog. Every corner of Portugal has a surprise. And in Portugal I have the impression that I come from there, it’s a bit magical. I’m over there in the Tagus River and I think “damn people left 500 years ago”. It’s kind of magical to think that 500 years ago they left Portugal, went to Brazil and now I’m in Portugal.

Fábio always seems to have new projects going. Do you have a hyperactive side? Is it a thought or is it just going to happen?

I think it’s a mix of the hyperactive side with the head so you don’t stop having ideas. I have ideas all the time, it’s something that drives me a little crazy, I can’t do everything I want. But if I had to do just one thing, I couldn’t do it, it would explode. On December 10th, we launched the new Christmas special on YouTube. And I’m already thinking about next year.

A year ago there was quite a controversy in Brazil with the Porta dos Fundos Christmas special. Can we expect a new war this year, with part of Brazilian society?

Certainly, as long as we have this government in the country, with a series of aggressive attitudes, with a series of people who see themselves as the keepers of the truth, “good people”, I don’t know if you have that expression. over there?

We have it, but maybe not the same weight.

Here is one of the saddest expressions we have, this one: “I am a good citizen”. Usually, this good citizen is the opposite. People are very aggressive, then validated by the government, attacking, hitting. I imagine whether or not there is controversy this year has to be the same.

Is it a war that comedians keep having, that there aren’t issues you can’t touch?

THIS IS. And it is difficult that our Brazil emerged from a dictatorship a few years ago. There are people who do not know how to deal with freedom of expression. The Brazilian still mixes a lot of aversion with what he cannot. They want to prevent the other from speaking. “Ah, you can’t talk about it.” Freedom of expression is a key to living in a democracy. What you cannot do, which is against the law, is to incite hatred, violence, to be racist, homophobic. Now if I say something that I don’t like try not to see, not to look. It is an agreement between society and artists, in this case the comedians. It is the artist who pulls the rope, precisely for the good of society, of democracy. When you say you can’t talk about it, it becomes a rule, the rule becomes a law, the law becomes a truth, the truth becomes a monster and when you look at it you are eaten by this monster. We talked about everything precisely so as not to let these monsters grow. If you think this and I think that, let’s talk about it. The “ah, you must respect”.

“Respect” is often an argument used.

But disrespect is not against the law. If I think Pedro is an idiot, that’s my opinion. And you say: “oh, Porchat is a bad actor, it’s bad for society”. It’s awesome, you could say that. It is the opposite: the actor must respect everything all the time, only with great responsibility. Quoting the Spider-Man philosopher, with great powers come great responsibilities. Can you do it all? It can. Do I, Fábio, want to make prejudiced jokes? No, I do not want.

Is there a story of Fábio himself that might fit into the program well?

Certainly. I now when something happens to me I’m already celebrating [risos]. But I have travel stories. I had dysentery in Ethiopia which almost killed me. But once in Iceland, I swam naked in a cave. The water was heated and I found out afterwards that you can’t swim there, that when the volcanic water comes in it reaches 70 degrees and I was going to cook myself. I discovered on the spot. I saw the water, I took off my clothes, the Chinese looked at me like naked I look like a cream pie, but I swam there and found out that was the cave where Jon Snow had lost his virginity in “Game of Thrones”.