Corona vaccine draws closer – vaccination first for those at risk

Berlin / Mainz / Washington (dpa) – Mainz-based Biontech and pharmaceutical company Pfizer have taken a decisive step towards an effective corona vaccine. Companies may want to apply for approval in the United States as early as next week.

In his own words, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) wants to ensure that Germany is the first to be supplied when a German company develops a vaccine. At the same time, Spahn, like future US President Joe Biden, has made it clear that large-scale vaccinations can take months. In Germany, the elderly, people with previous illnesses and employees in central areas should be vaccinated first.

Biontech and Pfizer were the first Western manufacturers to publish promising results on Monday. As a result, your vaccine offers more than 90% protection against Covid-19. Serious side effects have not yet been recorded. Biontech and Pfizer plan to deliver up to 50 million doses of the vaccine worldwide this year. They calculate with up to 1.3 billion cans in the coming year. “This is a victory for innovation, science and global collaboration,” said Biontech co-founder Ugur Sahin.

Biontech has been developing the BNT162b2 vaccine as part of the “Lightspeed” project since mid-January. The phase 3 study, which is crucial for approval, began in various countries at the end of July. As of Monday, more than 43,500 people had had at least one of the two vaccinations given every three weeks. According to the manufacturer, vaccine protection is obtained one week after the second injection. The companies have announced that additional study results are expected.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter that a contract will soon be concluded with Biontech / Pfizer for up to 300 million doses of vaccine for EU countries. So far the Commission has signed framework agreements with Johnson & Johnson, Astrazeneca and Sanofi-GSK. Spahn said he assumed a parallel request for approval in the United States and Europe. Biontech said the available cans should be distributed “fairly”.

Future US President Biden hailed the progress, but stressed that victory against the virus was still a long way off. Biden said it would be months before the United States could get vaccinated on a large scale. At the same time, Biden presented his expert advice on containing the corona pandemic.

Spahn called the progress made by Biontech and Pfizer “very encouraging”. “From today, a vaccine against a new virus will likely be available faster than ever before in human history.” But a vaccine is not to be expected “in the next four weeks”. The government promotes several approaches. No one could say for sure what success would be achieved.

Once a vaccine has been approved, the following groups must first be vaccinated in Germany: the elderly, people with previous illnesses, employees of hospitals and nursing homes, officials of health and safety, police, firefighters, teachers and educators. This emerges from a new position paper from the German Ethics Council, the Leopoldina National Academy of Sciences and the Standing Committee on Vaccination based at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

People who are very cramped in shelters for the homeless or asylum seekers should also be included, as Ethics Council chairperson Alena Buyx explained. However, precise statements on prioritization have not yet been made i.e. not all preferred groups are precisely identified. Vaccination commission chairman Thomas Mertens said recommendations should be more specific by the end of the year at the latest. The priorities should then be set by the political leaders.

Vaccination should take place in centers and by mobile vaccination teams. Residents of nursing homes should not have to be taken to a vaccination center by bus. Spahn said: “Over the next six, eight, ten weeks, these vaccination centers will gradually be in stock.” That is enough in time.

Mertens announced that it was necessary to document who was vaccinated with what and when, in order to notice side effects and measure the effect of the vaccination. The data could be pseudonymized to ensure data protection. Buyx emphasized, “Vaccinations require informed and voluntary consent. Therefore, general compulsory vaccination should be excluded. Spahn spoke out in favor of continuing the debate on the prioritization necessary “for every lunch, every job, every circle of friends and acquaintances”.

If Biontech Pfizer’s development is approved, a wave of vaccinations could unfold in late 2020, said Clemens Wendtner of the Munich Schwabing clinic. Wendtner spoke of an “ray of hope on the otherwise grim horizon.”