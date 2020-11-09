Vivo Expected to Increase Cell Phone Sales in India Next Year

Chinese manufacturer Vivo – which is part of the BBK Group, alongside OPPO, OnePlus and Realme – recently announced that it is expected to expand the local offering of its products made in India for the year 2021. The eastern company has announced that, for the next year, it intends to expand the current 15% of distribution in the country to 40% of its total local generation capacity throughout 2021.

The ambition was shared by Vivo India’s director of brand strategy during an interview. The businessman pointed out that, currently, everything that is sold by the company in the country is made locally:

“Continuing our Make in India commitment, Vivo will manufacture all V20 SE devices at the Greater Noida plant, which employs around 10,000 people. The company has an annual manufacturing capacity of around 33 million cell phones. All phones sold in India are made in India. “

Vivo now has a 28% share of the mobile phone market in India, a figure that makes it the largest online retail company. The announcement of increased sales of its products for the coming year comes as the company launches the Vivo V20 SE model in the state of Tamil Nadu, a region that today accounts for 7% of total sales. of the company in the country and is one of Vivo’s main markets in India.

Meanwhile, Realme – a company owned by the same conglomerate as Vivo – recently announced its official arrival in the Brazilian market, where it is expected to arrive with the offering of mobile phones and artificial intelligence of objects (AIoT) products to competitive prices for the region.