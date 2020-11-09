E-Compass Market Explosive Growth : AICHI STEEL CORPORATION., Honeywell International Inc, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, STMicroelectronics

Inclusive Insight: Global E-Compass Market

E-compass market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. E-compass is the complete solution for identifying the earth’s magnetic field to get the correct directional way for the users. The device uses magnetometer and accelerometer for utilizing the compass which is widely used in smartphones and others.

The E-Compass market analysis report enumerates information about the key companies based on their market position in the present scenario along with data related to the market sales gathered by the manufacturers along with the industry share. It also offers information about company’s profit margin and price models. Crucial data related to the market share acquired by the product segments are added in the report. The market study of this E-Compass document includes insights related to sales collected by the products and the revenue earned in the estimated time period.

The well-established Key players in the market are:

TDK Corporation,

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation.,

MEMSIC, Inc,

AICHI STEEL CORPORATION.,

Honeywell International Inc,

NXP Semiconductors,

Bosch Sensortec GmbH,

STMicroelectronics,

Unique structure of the report: Global E-Compass Market

By Technology (Fluxgate, Hall Effect, Magnetoresistive, Others), Type (1&2 Axis, 3 Axis, 6 Axis, 9 Axis), Application (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Surveying, Marine, Others),

To comprehend E-Compass market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide E-Compass market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Major Industry Competitors: Global E-Compass Market

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand of E-compass in electronic gadgets such as smartphone, tablets, wearable devices and others drives the market growth

Prevailing usage of E-compass in Uavs and Auvs is another factor uplifting the market growth

Rising disposable income and changing lifestyle will also drive the market growth

Growing demand for E-compass sensors based on magneto-resistive technology acts as a market driver

Key Developments in the Market: Global E-Compass Market

In January 2018, TDK Corporation, a electronics company and Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, provider of advanced sensing devices introduced new product for compass application. The new device is introduced at Consumer Electronics Show 2018 conducted in Las Vegas. The both companies are offering the accurate solution for electronic devices such as tablets, game console controllers and smartphones which helped them to increase their market presence as well as revenue through increased customer base

In April 2016, MEMSIC, a sensing solution provider launched new sensor for the e-Compass applications. The new MMC3630KJ is magnetic sensor designed in ultra-small size to fit in different portable devices like electronic gadgets. Through this new product company strengthened their product portfolio and offering for the customers

However, high cost of E-Compass products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global E-Compass market over the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: E-Compass Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

More…….TOC….. ..Continue

Based on geography, the global E-Compass market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

