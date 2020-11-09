Digital Signage Software Market Explosive Growth : BroadSign International, LLC; Omnivex Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; VXL Software Solutions Private Limited; Planar Systems

Digital Signage Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.36 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 12.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.79% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Digital signage software can be defined as the technological solution that is used to incorporate the visual aids with audios or images with videos so that specific advertisements and visual interpretation of these particular images can be created.

Global Digital Signage Software Market

By Software Type (Edge Server Software, Content Management System, Others), Service (Installation Service, Maintenance & Support Services, Others), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), End-Use Vertical (Commercial, Infrastructural, Institutional, Industrial, Others),

To comprehend Digital Signage Software market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Digital Signage Software market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Scala Digital Signage; Remote Media Group Limited; NEC Display Solutions.; BroadSign International, LLC; Omnivex Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; VXL Software Solutions Private Limited; Planar Systems; NAVORI digital signage software; Cisco; SHARP CORPORATION; SAMSUNG; NoviSign Digital Signage Inc.; FOUR WINDS INTERACTIVE.; ADFLOW Networks. A Daktronics Company; Intuiface; Rise Vision; Acquire Digital; Visix, Inc.; Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd.; ONELAN Limited; DISE INTERNATIONAL AB; TruKnox Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; YCD Multimedia; l squared capital; Mvix(USA), Inc. are few of the major competitors

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growth in the usage of digital signage and display systems in commercial locations for advertisement and promotional purposes is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in advancements of technology such as big data, cloud computing increasing the demand for technologically advanced products and solutions

Key Developments in the Market: Global Digital Signage Software Market

In January 2019, NEC Display Solutions announced the launch of a number of digital signage solutions and products for the enhancement of product offerings keeping in mind the growth in demand for digital signage. The offerings include a number of UHD Displays, Direct View LED, digital signage projectors as well as a media player for Raspberry Pi.

In July 2016, VXL Software Solutions Private Limited announced the launch of “Illumineye DS Suite” where the users can create their own specific digital signages from scratch with the help of incorporation of texts, images, audio and videos. It is a windows-based software solution which also helps in supporting touchscreen displays.

However, high cost of Digital Signage Software products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global Digital Signage Software market over the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global Digital Signage Software market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies

