Merz, Röttgen and Kretschmer in quarantine as a precaution

Berlin / Dresden (dpa) – After a party event in Saxony, the two CDU presidential candidates Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen as well as Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (also CDU) have been quarantined as a precaution .

Another participant in the event had previously tested positive for the corona virus. The rapid tests were negative for all three politicians, as reported by spokesman for Merz, an employee of the parliamentary office in Röttgen and the Saxon state chancellery.

The politicians took part in an online Saxon Union conference from a studio on Friday evening. Saxony’s Minister for Regional Development Thomas Schmidt (CDU) was also present. He had tested positive for the corona virus with a rapid test on Sunday. The Saxon Minister of Culture and Tourism, Barbara Klepsch (CDU), was also present. She is also in quarantine at home.

One photo shows the five politicians seated around a table without face masks. The Saxon CDU said it had just eaten and had something to drink. “Otherwise, a mask was worn in the room.” The regional association admitted the distance could have been greater. In the photo, Merz and Röttgen are each at an empty seat of the three cabinet members.

With the exception of Schmidt, all members of the Saxon cabinet tested negative for the corona virus using rapid tests. More reliable PCR test results were still pending late Monday afternoon. Schmidt is showing symptoms of a cold, but is not in the hospital, a spokesperson for the Dpa ministry said. The minister is in quarantine at home. In addition, around ten employees in direct contact over the past few days have been sent to the head office.

On Sunday, after the corona case became known in the firm, Michael Kretschmer submitted an online press release about the corona demo over the weekend in Leipzig. According to the government, no journalist was present for the program, only our own cameramen. The distance was maintained and masks were worn.