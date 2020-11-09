Coin Cloud installs the first cryptocurrency ATMs in Brazil

Coin Cloud has announced the installation of the first ATMs for cryptocurrencies in Brazil. In total, it is possible to transact with 29 different types of digital currencies. Among them, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The machines were placed in some locations in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. They work like a conventional ATM. Simply perform the actions on the screen to complete the transaction without delay.

According to Coin Cloud, the interface will be translated into Portuguese and will require a two-step verification by cellphone, before concluding any purchases and sales. Then just insert the traded crypto and put in the money.

Finally, the transferred money goes directly to the user’s digital wallet. In this first moment, the purchase options will start from R $ 10. In sales, the minimum value will be R $ 50.

Availability

At launch, there are 10 ATMs in Brazil. Of the total, one machine has been installed in Barra da Tijuca – Rio de Janeiro -, while the other nine units are in São Paulo – in the districts of Pinheiros, Jardins, Itaim Bibi, Brooklin and Vila Andrade, and in the towns d’Alphaville and Sorocaba.

The American company promises more boxes in the country for the future. It has been operating in North America since 2014, with more than 1,000 machines in service in the region.

