Biden Presents Expert Advice For Corona Crisis

Berlin / Washington (dpa) – US President-elect Joe Biden is tackling the Corona crisis as the most urgent task. Biden on Monday presented an expert advice to shape his government’s policy in dealing with the pandemic.

“I will be informed by science and experts,” he stressed. The council is headed by former government and academic experts.

The new expert council is due to secure a top three from Vivek Murthy, David Kessler and Marcella Nunez-Smith. Murthy was the U.S. government health officer from 2014 to 2017, Kessler previously headed the FDA Food and Drug Administration, and Nunez-Smith is a professor at Yale University, where she conducts research on the health promotion of marginalized populations, among others. The group has ten other members, many of whom worked for previous US governments.

The pandemic is even more out of control in the United States, a country of about 330 million people. Authorities in that country recently reported an average of around 100,000 new infections per day. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 9.9 million confirmed infections and more than 237,000 related deaths in the United States since the start of the pandemic.

U.S. media reported that Biden’s team is also planning a series of decisions on other policy areas that the president intends to sign immediately after being sworn in. Among other things, he wanted to overturn some of Trump’s strict immigration rules and bring the international climate protection agreement back to Paris, the New York Times reported.

The vote count in the United States is not yet complete a little less than a week after the election. Biden, 77, was declared the winner by media on Saturday, given his clear lead. The former vice president of Barack Obama has far exceeded the 270 combined electoral votes required. Trump continues to refuse to acknowledge defeat, however. The 74-year-old wants to legally prevent him from having to leave the White House. The chances of success are very low. The starting date is January 20 of next year.

In the United States, preparations for a change of power usually begin immediately after the election of a new president. However, Trump has yet to indicate that he is ready for a peaceful surrender. According to the Washington Post, the head of the government’s building department is refusing to allow Biden’s transition team access to the White House. Democrats were still awaiting a letter signed by agency official Emily Murphy, the newspaper reported. Typically, the winner of an election has very quick access to government buildings, e-mail, officials, and computer systems. However, Biden’s team still have weeks to spare.

The international reaction to the Democrat’s electoral victory has been overwhelmingly positive. Merkel, who initially spoke only in a written statement, told the Chancellery on Monday: “America is and will remain our most important ally, but it expects us – and rightly – to do more. great efforts to ensure our safety. to defend our convictions in the world. “The friendship with the United States has been proven over the decades.” It is a common treasure, we must keep working on it. “

On the other hand, Russia and China – the two biggest adversaries of the United States in world politics – have continued to hold back noticeably. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Moscow: “We believe it is fair to wait until the election results are officially announced.” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin only said in Beijing, “We have taken note that Biden has declared the election victory.” Neither country was congratulated during the first official reactions.

In particular, the former United Nations Ambassador to the United States, Susan Rice, is the new Secretary of State. The Ministry of Defense could also be taken over by a woman. Former Senator Kamala Harris (56) will be the new vice president. For the first time in its history, the United States will have a woman as its vice president.

In the United States, it is common for the presidential election to be declared decided based on predictions from the mainstream media – usually on election night. The official results sometimes arrive much later. Due to the corona pandemic, millions of Americans voted by letter this year, which is why the vote count is dragging along. The American president is elected only indirectly by the people. Voters’ votes decide the composition of the electoral college, which then elects the president in December.