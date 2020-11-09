Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitor Drugs Market by 2026 Leo Pharma, LG Chem, AstraZeneca, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG

Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitor Drugs Market By Drug (Adalimumab, Certolizumab, Etanercept, Golimumab, Infliximab, Pipeline Analysis), Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Crohn’s Disease, Plaque Psoriasis, Ulcerative Colitis, Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Juvenile Arthritis, Uveitis, Others), Product (Humira, Enbrel, Remicade, Simponi, Cimzia), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor drugs market are

AbbVie Inc., Ablyn, Aryogen Farmad, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Celltrion Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, HanAll Biopharma, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Leo Pharma, LG Chem, AstraZeneca, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, PROBIOMED S.A. de C.V., Samsung Bioepis, Sandoz International GmbH, Sanofi, Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. among others.

Market Analysis:

Global tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor drugs market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 182.27 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising cases of Crohn’s disease and increasing demand for effective treatment are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition:

TNF inhibitors are drugs which are usually used to stop inflammation. They are widely used to treat diseases like rheumatoid, ulcerative, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis etc. They are usually made from the antibodies of human or animal tissues. These drugs are usually inserted in the blood so that they can create a reaction in immune system and stop inflammation. Increasing cases of Crohn’s disease is the major factor fueling the market growth.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of autoimmune disorders among population will drive the market growth

Increasing research and development activities in tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor drugs will also propel the growth of this market

Proper reimbursement policies also acts as a major driver for this market

Rising awareness among population about the benefits of TNF inhibitors can accelerate the market growth

Rising ageing population is also acting as a market driver

Market Restraints

Availability of alternative in market acts as a restricting factor in the growth of this market

High production cost of TNF drug also hampers the market growth

Segmentation:

By Drug

Adalimumab

Certolizumab

Etanercept

Golimumab

Infliximab

Pipeline Analysis Phase III Molecules M923 HLX03 HLX03 IBI303 Phase I & Phase II Molecules



By Application

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Crohn’s Disease

Plaque Psoriasis

Ulcerative Colitis

Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Juvenile Arthritis

Uveitis

Others

By Product

Humira

Enbrel

Remicade

Simponi

Cimzia

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Amgen and Entera Bio announced that they have collaborated so that they can create orally administered formulations of biologic drugs. As per the agreement, Entera will get access fee from Amgen and will do all the preclinical development Amgen’s expenses. This will help the companies to use their technology and strengthen them in the market

In April 2018, Promethera Biosciences announced that they have takeover Balipharm so that they can take control of TNF receptor 1 inhibitor so that they can increase their cell therapy NASH strategy. This acquisition will help them to combine HepaStem with an anti-TNF antibody and will act as an additional layer for their anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic approach

Competitive Analysis:

Global tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor drugs market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor drugs market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

