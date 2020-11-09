Claro Flex announces monthly bonus of 4 GB for purchases with Santander cards

Claro Flex was reformulated last year, quickly becoming one of the best control style plans in terms of cost x benefit.

With 8GB or 10GB plans for R $ 39.99 and R $ 49.99 respectively, the plans can also include additional portability, operator TV or broadband subscription, or University bonuses. of Estácio. Well, a new offer is coming to allow consumers to enjoy up to 14 GB per month without paying anything extra.

To get an additional 4 GB per month, the user will have to change the application’s payment method to a Santander Free, SX or Play card. In doing so, he receives a monthly bonus valid for one year, which turns the 8 GB package into a 12 GB package and the 10 GB package into a 14 GB package.

One caveat is that this bonus ends up negating all previous ones. So if you have a portability and subscription offer for another Claro service – or Estácio’s additional service – it doesn’t pay off.

It’s also worth mentioning that Santander cards have an annual fee. However, they are ignored when the customer spends amounts between R $ 50 and R $ 100 in the month, depending on the modality of the card.

The offer is also valid for those who are not yet a Claro customer, but it is not applied to the new 16 GB plan.

It should be remembered that in November Vivo offers a 100% refund when subscribing to Easy Prime plans. With this money it is possible to buy more concerts on the Internet.

And you, what did you think of this new Claro Flex offer? Tell us in the comments!