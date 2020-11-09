Bierhoff complains about the mood of DFB-Elf – Löw: “piece in front of us”

Leipzig (dpa) – Joachim Löw was just walking with his tram the short trip from Leipzig station to the team hotel, when Oliver Bierhoff started a fervent lament over the bad mood surrounding the young German national football team .

For more than 15 minutes at the digital press conference, the DFB director complained in a monologue before the first question of what he considered a false ‘tone’ and called for a return to a ‘spirit positive ”in the public viewing of the DFB selection.

On the rocky road to the 2021 European Championship, Bierhoff demanded more confidence in unprecedented intensity for the upheaval that was far from over after the World Cup disaster two years ago. And for the umpteenth time, he defended the position of national coach Löw on the personal details of Mats Hummels, Jerôme Boateng and Thomas Müller.

“We are in a leading position and are making a lot of money. But these are the people. There is a cloud over the fighting, working team, ”Bierhoff complained on Monday in Leipzig. The former star striker spoke of “tension” and “frustration” in the squad over the recent moderate results. But the allegations to the generation around Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka or Joshua Kimmich, missing, are disproportionate. “You get up and don’t go the easy way,” Bierhoff said. “This team wants to tackle a new image of a national team,” he said.

He had already called Kimmich on Sunday after his knee surgery. His voice was “strong and very confident,” Bierhoff reported. He also spoke of the great relief that the lead player would be available again in time after his meniscus injury in the European Championship’s first international matches in March. Kimmich is a prime example of the team’s will. “He’s dying to come here. He has two children at home. He could also say that I am not doing this to myself, ”Bierhoff described.

Before Wednesday’s test match (8:45 p.m. / RTL) in Leipzig against the Czech Republic and especially in view of the Nations League conclusion on Saturday against Ukraine and three days later in Spain, Bierhoff demanded after four draws and nine goals cashed in the last five games but also a sporting response.

“It’s just about results on the ground. We have to play there, we have to be there, ”he asked. The team must be in “alarm position”. The possible new group victory in the League of Nations could be a signal: “There will be a boost, there will be security”. One day, the newly formed selection will “repay confidence,” Bierhoff promised. “You haven’t been able to create emotional moments yet. The commitment, the passion and the heart are there with the boys. “

Löw, who posed for the cameras in a friendly manner with mouth and nose protection before entering the hotel lobby, also sees a lot of work to be done at the end of the difficult Corona year. “We are on the right path. But we still have a long way to go if we are to get to the point where we are again a serious contender for everyone at the European Championships ”, said the national coach in an interview with“ Sportbuzzer ”.

Bierhoff compared the current selection, in which, after Kimmich’s cancellation, all but former world champions Toni Kroos (100) and Manuel Neuer (94) have yet to complete 40 international matches with their own children. We want to avoid them any difficulty in the curriculum vitae. “But in fact, you have to wish them hardship or else they can’t grow up,” Bierhoff said metaphorically. However, in the future, the audience should focus on: “What will be achieved – not what will not be achieved”.

Bierhoff has also almost inevitably taken a stand on the ongoing debate over the return of Hummels, Boateng and Müller. From his own experience, he brought another aspect into play. “If you bring in well-deserved domestic players, you have to take on a certain level of interaction. These players would of course be seeded, ”said Bierhoff. The 52-year-old recalled captain Lothar Matthäus’s campaign to return to the 1998 World Cup by national coach Berti Vogts. Do something like that with a group, Bierhoff warned, “because they’re alpha animals.” Bierhoff’s conclusion is: “No need to act”.