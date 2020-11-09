Margarine Market- Global Industry Opportunity Assessment By Top Players Forecast 2020 – 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Potato flakes are flat chunks of mashed potatoes prepared by drying the mashed potatoes on drum dryers. They are light and easily digestible. Potato flakes are frequently used as substitutes to various flours such as corn flour, wheat flour, etc. In many households, potato flakes are used in the preparation of instant mash potatoes. They are also used on a commercial scale to produce pasta, croquettes, potato snacks, etc. Potato flakes are commonly used as thickeners in chocolate milk, gravies, frozen desserts, etc.

Get more information on this report : – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008741

MARKET DYNAMICS

The use of potato flakes in food and beverage industries as active ingredients in the production of potato-based snacks such as potato chips, pancakes, and patties and the growing demand for convenience foods is anticipated to drive the demand for potato flakes. In the food and beverage industry it is also used as a binding agent in making fish, meat, and vegetable patties, cakes, and sausages. They also play an essential role as thickener in manufacturing instant soups, broths, sauces, and stews. The growing demand for convenience food-stuffs has led to significant demand for ingredients such as potato flakes. The proliferation of restaurant business, fast food chains, and bakeries are also expected to generate substantial demand for potato flakes in the future. The growing likeability for potatoes snacks and potato flakes based products among people of all age groups is anticipated to drive the demand for potato flakes.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Potato Flakes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the potato flakes market with detailed market segmentation by type, packaging, nature, distribution channel, and geography. The global potato flakes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading potato flakes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global potatoe flakes market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, packaging, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the potatoe flakes market is segmented into, frozen, and dehydrated. On the basis of nature, the market is bifurcated into, organic, and conventional. Based on packaging, the global potatoe flakes market is segmented into, retail packaging and bulk packaging. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into, B2B channel, and retail channel.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global potato flakes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The potato flakes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the potato flakes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the potato flakes market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the potato flakes market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from potatoe flakes market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for potato flakes in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the potato flakes market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the potato flakes market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– SHILOH FARMS

– BOB’S RED MILL

– IDAHOAN FOODS, LLC

– AUGASON FARMS

– MCCAIN FOODS LIMITED

– UNILEVER

– EMSLAND GROUP

– BARRY FARM FOODS

– OY BöRJE NORRGåRD AB

– HARVESTON FARMS

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.