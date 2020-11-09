Precooked Corn Flour Market Analysis On Future Development 2027

The precooked corn flour market was valued at US$ 2,461.2 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$3,615.2 million by 2027.

Precooked corn flour is a naturally gluten-free flour used to make tortillas, tamales, and other Mexican dishes. Field corn or maize is dried and then treated in a solution of lime and water, also called slaked lime, to prepare precooked corn flour. Soaking the corn in lime infuses it with niacin and calcium, which makes it easier for the body to digest and provide a distinctive flavor to the flour. This flour is rich in calcium and vitamin B. As precooked corn flour is gluten-free, the food products produced from the flour is mainly consumed by the people suffering from celiac disease. Growing demand for gluten-free food products coupled with rising preference for convenience food products are the key factors boosting the growth of the global precooked corn flour market. Moreover, the introduction of organic and non-GMO precooked corn flour in the market provides a growth opportunity for the key players operating in the global precooked corn flour market. North America accounted for the largest market share of the global precooked corn flour market. The demand for precooked corn flour is expected to increase in the region with the rising demand for healthy, nutritious, and convenience food products in developed and developing countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The demand for precooked corn flour is accredited to the growing demand for corn-based healthy snacks such as tortilla chips, corn chips, taco shells, and a wide range of other popular products. A surge in demand for healthy soups and pasta where precooked corn flour is utilized as a healthy alternative to wheat flour is a key factor anticipated to drive the demand for precooked corn flour in North America over the forecast period.

Market Insights

Growing Demand for Gluten-Free Food Products is Leadingto Rising Demand for Precooked Corn Flour

The demand for gluten-free food products has grown considerably over the past few years due to the rising prevalence of celiac disease in developed and developing regions such as North American, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that damages the small intestine lining and restrains the absorption of nutrients from consumed food items. This damage is mainly caused due to the reaction of consuming foods with high gluten content such as wheat, rye, barley, and oats. Gluten consumption creates various health issues in some people. Moreover, excess consumption of these products can lead to serious health issues like sensitivity, wheat allergy, and celiac disease. According to the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO), celiac disease is affecting people from all age groups, including adults and the elderly. Moreover, precooked corn flour prepared from pure ground corn does not contain any gluten. Instead of gluten, precooked corn flour contains hemicellulose, which is a glue like component found in corn. Therefore, the food products made from precooked corn flour is suitable for consumption for people suffering from gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

Nature Insights

The precooked corn flour market based on nature has been segmented organic and conventional. The conventional precooked corn flour accounted for the largest share in the global precooked corn flour market, whereas the market for organic precooked corn flour is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Rising awareness among the consumers in developed and developing countries regarding the health benefits of organic products is projected to fuel the growth of the organic precooked corn flour market over the forecast period. Growing food safety concerns among consumers is the main factor driving demand for organic precooked corn flour.

ProductInsights

The precooked corn flour market based on product type has been bifurcated into yellow corn flour, white corn flour, and blue corn flour. The yellow corn flour segment accounted for the largest share in the global precooked corn flour market, whereas the white corn flour segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The yellow and white precooked corn flour is extensively available in the market and is used to makes a range of products such as tortillas, corn snacks, and bread. However, the demand for blue precooked corn flour is limited as compared to other types of flours.

ApplicationInsights

The precooked corn flour market based on applications has been segmented into bakery and confectionery, soup/sauces and dressings, infant formula, extruded snacks, RTC food, and others. The extruded snacks segment accounted for the largest share in the global precooked corn flour market, whereas the RTC food segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Rapidly changing consumer food preferences and the adoption of modern food culture in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and Argentina have boosted the demand for convenience food, fast food, and bakery products. Precooked corn flour is widely used in the production of convenience food such as tortilla chips for dipping or eaten as ethnic snacks, tacos, soft tortillas (fajitas), corn chips, among others.

The precooked corn flour market based on distribution channels has been segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others. The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment dominated the global precooked corn flour market, whereas the online segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the developed and developing countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, China, India, and Australia is boosting the sales of precooked corn flour through hypermarkets/supermarkets segment.

Strategic Insights

Mergers and acquisition and research and development are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide, which is further impacting the size of the market. The players present in the precooked corn flour market such as Cargill, Incorporated, Bunge Limited, and C.H. Guenther & Son Inc. have been implementing the mergers and acquisition and research and development strategies to enlarge the customer base and to gain significant market share across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.



Global Precooked Corn Flour Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional



Global Precooked Corn Flour Market – By Product

Yellow corn flour

White corn flour

Blue corn flour



Global Precooked Corn Flour Market – By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Soup/Sauces and dressings

Infant formula

Extruded snacks

RTC Food

Others



Global Precooked Corn Flour Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience store

Online

Others



Global Precooked Corn Flour Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa





Company Profiles

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Limagrain

Bunge Limited

Goya Foods, Inc

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Harinera del Valle SA

GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V

The Quaker Oats Company

C.H. Guenther & Son, Inc