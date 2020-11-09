New report forecasts healthy growth for Fruit Juice Market

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Fruit juice is a beverage prepared by extracting or pressing the contents of the fruits. They usually lack fiber content as the fibers are segregated from the liquid juice concentrate. Fruit juices can be excellent sources of various vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and micronutrients depending on the fruit from which they were derived. They can reduce the incidences of cardiovascular diseases by regulating the endothelial function, blood pressure, lipid metabolism, and platelet reactivity. Drinking fruit juices regularly can keep the body hydrated and boost the immune system. Fruit juices may also be used to produce fruit wines by fermenting the juices.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing conscience about the health benefits of fruit juices as part of the daily diet has led to considerable consumption of fruit juices. There is a considerable demand for juices of some fruits such as grapefruits, blueberries, blackberries, and kiwis as they contain a significant amount of biologically active chemicals such as flavonoids, anthocyanins, and terpenes. The consumer preference for 100% real, organic fruit juices which are free from sugar, artificial flavors, and preservatives are growing. Fast-paced lifestyles have generated significant demand for healthy, inexpensive, and instant sources of nutrition in the form of packaged juices. Major Multi-national companies involved in fruit juice businesses are vying to expand their consumer base by introducing fruit juices with a wide range of flavors to cater to the local tastes. The proliferation of cold storage facilities and warehouse infrastructure is expected to support the growth of the fruit juice industry in the future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Fruit Juice Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fruit juice market with detailed market segmentation by type, flavor, distribution channel, and geography. The global fruit juice market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fruit juice market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fruit juice market is segmented on the basis of material, type, flavor, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the fruit juice market is segmented into, 100% fruit juice, nectars, juice drinks, concentrates, powdered juice, and others. On the basis of flavor, the market is bifurcated into, orange, apple, mango, mixed fruit, others. Based on distribution channel, the global fruit juice market is segmented into, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fruit juice market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The fruit juice market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the fruit juice market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fruit juice market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the fruit juice market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from fruit juice market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for fruit juice in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the fruit juice market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the fruit juice market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– CITRUS WORLD, INC.’S

– FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INCORPORATED

– HANGZHOU WAHAHA GROUP CO.,LTD

– NESTLÉ S.A.

– OCEAN SPRAY

– PARLE AGRO PRIVATE LIMITED

– PEPSICO INC.

– SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED

– THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

– WELCH’S

