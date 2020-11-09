Salty Snacks Market 2020, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends and Forecast To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Snacking offers an opportunity for manufacturers to discover new varieties of food and beverage products with fresh brands and bend outdated eating patterns according to consumer desires and needs. The increasing edge amongst snacks and meals is accelerating the emergence of more undefined eating occasions. Deman for salty snacks is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the food and beverage industry. Within its prominent position, salty snacks will continue to involve as an interplay with breakfast, meals, and lunch. The rising demand for salty snacks such as popcorn, pretzels, nuts, and corn chips in North America is expected to embrace the freshness of people over the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing health concerns alongside shifting lifestyles and diets of consumers have spurred demand for various salty snacking options across the globe. Growing replacement of meals with snacks, along with increasing adoption of the urban population for vegan and allergen-free products, is a crucial trend boosting the market. Company’s operating internationally such as General Mills, Inc., and PepsiCo, Inc. brands are tapping on this opportunity by appropriately packaging their products to make them easier to consume on the go and increase shelf life. Flexible products matching consumer needs and busy lifestyles will profit the market growth of salty snacks over the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Salty Snacks Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the salty snacks with detailed market segmentation by type and by distribution channel. The global salty snacks market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading salty snacks market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global salty snacks market is segmented on the type into potato chips, extruded snacks, nuts and seeds, traditional snacks, popcorn, pretzels, meat snacks, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the global salty snacks is segmented into speciality stores online store, super markets/ hyper markets, convinience stores, departmental stores, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global salty snacks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The salty snacks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the salty snacks market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the salty snacks market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the salty snacks market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from salty snacks market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for salty snacks in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the salty snacks market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the salty snacks market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Calbee Inc

– General Mills, Inc.

– Conagra Brands, Inc.

– Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG

– Mondel- z International, Inc.

– PepsiCo, Inc.

– Kellogg Co.

– ITC Limited

– Tyson Foods, Inc.

– Nestlé S.A.

