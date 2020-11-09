Cassava Market – Insight On The Analysis By Essential Factors And Trends In Industry By 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Cassava belongs to the spurge family, Euphorbiaceae and it is a woody shrub native to South America . Cassava is extensively cultivated as an annual crop mostly in tropical and subtropical regions for its edible starchy tuberous root, which is a major source of carbohydrates. Cassava is basically consumed in boiled form, but most quantities are used to extract cassava starch, called tapioca, which is used for food, animal feed, and industrial purposes. After rice and maize, cassava is the third-largest source of carbohydrates. Cassava is used as a major staple food in the developing countries, and It is one of the most drought-tolerant crops, which is capable of growing on marginal soils.

Get more information on this report : – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008718

MARKET DYNAMICS

The cassava market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application of cassava as food, animal feed, biofuel, in alcoholic beverage preparation, as laundry starch, and many more. With the increase of the vegan population, cassava-based dishes are widely consumed. Raw cassava provides 160 calories, 38% carbohydrates, 1% protein, and contains 25% of the daily value. Due to these nutritional properties, there is an increasing preference for casava consumption among the consumers, which is further influencing this market. Moreover, there is a growing demand for cassava flour for the preparation of snacks, confectionaries, and other ready-to-eat food items; this, in turn, is expected to drive this market. However, climatic changes may hamper the cultivation of cassava plants, which may further impact on the growth of the cassava market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the food processing industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cassava Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cassava market with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, and geography. The global cassava market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cassava market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cassava market is segmented on the basis of nature, form, and application. On the basis of nature, the cassava market is segmented into organic and conventional. Based on form, cassava market is segmented into dry and liquid. The cassava market on the basis of the application is classified into food and beverages, animal feed, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cassava market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cassava market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the cassava market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cassava market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global cassava market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from cassava market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cassava in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cassava market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the cassava market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Agrideco Vietnam Co., Ltd.

– American Key Food Products Inc.

– Archer Daniels Midland Company

– Cargill, Incorporated

– Grain Millers Inc.

– Ingredion Inc.

– Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals

– Psaltry International Ltd.

– Tate and layle Plc.

– Venus Starch Suppliers

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.