Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report || Leading Players – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CureVac AG, Celldex Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Advaxis, Inc

The large scale Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.

Market Analysis: Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market

Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines to grow with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 Growing rate of prevalence rate of cancer and accelerating demand of novel therapies to prevent of cancer related disorders are the key factors for lucrative growth of market.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the personalized cancer vaccines market are Neon Therapeutics, Moderna, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Gritstone Oncology, Personalis Inc, Genocea Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CureVac AG, Celldex Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Advaxis, Inc, and among others.

Market Definition: Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market

Personalized cancer vaccines are the type of immunotherapy that boosts the immune system to fight against a cancerous cell. These types of vaccine are tailored to match a patient’s particular tumor cell after received cancer related surgery. This vaccine may prevent from cancer, destroy cancer cells and inhibit the growth of tumors cells.

According to the article published in The American Cancer Society, it was identified that the total incidence of cancer in the United States in the year 2018 were1, 735,350 and 609,640 patients die from cancer in the same year. Growing rate of incidence rate of cancer and accelerating demand of novel therapies to prevent of cancer related disorders are the key factors for lucrative growth of market.

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market Drivers :

Increases cases of cancer globally

Growing demand of personalized cancer vaccine production

Government initiatives and assistance for cancer related preventions

Robust pipeline of novel therapies under clinical development

Increase in strategic collaboration between the companies

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market Restraints :

High cost involved in the treatment

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of personalized cancer vaccine

Inadequate awareness about personalized cancer vaccine in some developing countries

Segmentation: Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market : By Cancer Type

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukemia

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Glioblastoma

Other

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market : By Mechanism of action Type

Tumor-associated antigens (TAAs)

Tumor-specific antigens (TSAs)

Somatic Mutations in Cancer Pharmacogenomics

Pharmacogenomics towards Genomic Polymorphism

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market : By Biomaker Type

Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers

Prognostic and Predictive Biomarkers

Immune Checkpoint Biomarkers

Others

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market : By Route of administration

Injectables

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market : By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Neon Therapeutics, Inc. investigating NEO-PV-01, a novel personalized cancer vaccine cells in a combination with nivolumab that targeting neoantigens and kills their cancer cells.

In September 2016, BioNTech AG and Genentech, Inc. has entered into research collaboration for the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based, individualized cancer vaccines for the treatment of broad range of cancer. As per the deal, BioNTech AG receive USD 310 million as a upfront payment and eligible to receive milestone payment.

In June 2016, Moderna, Inc and Merck & Co., Inc entered into research collaboration for the development of mRNA-based personalized cancer vaccines in a combination with keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of multiple types of tumor. As per the deal, Moderna, Inc. will receive USD 200 million from Merck & Co., Inc. as upfront payment.

