Orthopedic Software Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report || Leading Players – McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, General Electric Company, Exscribe Orthopaedic Healthcare Solutions

The large scale Orthopedic Software Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Orthopedic Software Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Orthopedic Software Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.

Market Analysis: Global Orthopedic Software Systems Market

Global Orthopedic Software Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 288.05 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 422.35 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries, and increasing numbers of orthopedic problems.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the orthopedic software market are Materialise, IBM Watson Health, BRAINLAB, ORG, CureMD Healthcare, Medstrat, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, General Electric Company, Exscribe Orthopaedic Healthcare Solutions, Advanced Biologics, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Ohio Willow Wood Company, Response Ortho, Vorum Research Corp.

Market Definition: Global Orthopedic Software Systems Market

Orthopedic software helps in preserving electronic health records of patients and further guides’ surgeons during operation of the patients. These records also help the surgeon in preparing a pre-operative plan by delivering the accurate patient information which can be used as guidance during surgery. This process is not only highly time-consuming when performed manually, but also increases the chances of making an error. Installing orthopedic software in hospitals, surgery centers and specialty orthopedic clinics can easily overcome this problem.

Orthopedic Software Market Drivers :

Rising geriatric population has increased the demand for these instruments as these population usually suffer from orthopedic problems

Constant innovations and advancements in the industry will act as a major market driver

Orthopedic Software Market Restraints :

Less number of healthcare insurance for the orthopedic division in developing countries

Lack of trained professionals is also acting as a major market restraint

Segmentation: Global Orthopedic Software Systems Market

Orthopedic Software Market : By Product

Pre-operative Planning

Orthopedic HER

Orthopedic PACS

Orthopedic Software Market : By Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Joint Replacement

Fracture Management

Pediatric Assessment

Orthopedic Software Market : By Mode of Delivery

Web Based

Cloud Based

On Premises

Orthopedic Software Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Orthopedic Software Market :

In March 2019, Brainlab acquired Medineering which is a developer of application-specific robotic technologies. With this acquisition Brainlab is moving towards the democratization of digital surgery with scalable solutions which can expand clinical frontiers.

In March, 2016, Brainlab AG launched Auto-Knee software at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2016. Auto-Knee offers fast and comprehensive preoperative planning of knee arthroplasty procedures, and also removes the manual steps by automatically registering landmark. This breakthrough product launch will help to compete with other players.

Reasons to Purchase this Report :

Current and future of global orthopedic software market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report :

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

