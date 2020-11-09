Pea Fiber Market- Global Industry Opportunity Assessment By Top Players Forecast 2020 – 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Peas are an exceptional source of fiber. Their remarkable nutritional and fiber content considerably assist digestive health. Moreover, the rich fiber content of peas supports to uphold the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines, which further helps prevent harmful bacteria from multiplying. Pea Fiber is usually used as a food ingredient to enhance the amount of fiber content in foods, including tortillas, bread, pasta, biscuits, snack foods, crackers, dietary supplements, and nutrition bars. In the recent past, pea fiber is gaining traction in the pet food industry, and manufacturing is focused on supplying its products in palletizing form.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Pea Fiber is prepared from hulls and inner cotyledon of the yellow peas. Globally, A regular person consumes only half the amount of recommended fiber. This is anticipated to creates a huge gap in fiber ingestion, hence is disrupting gut microbiota and giving rise to cardiovascular diseases, obesity, asthma, allergies, and some in some cases, cancers. Among other available dietary fibers, the pea fiber is witnessing significant traction from manufacturers focused on preparing clean label food products. Pea fiber is a perfect food additive as it showcases low fermentation potential, low energy content, relatively neutral taste, and excellent bulking properties. Moreover, Pea fiber is also showing necessary functional properties, which are essential in food processing, such as it has high water and oil binding capacity, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Pea Fiber Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the pea fiber with detailed market segmentation by nature, and end use industry. The global pea fiber market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pea fiber market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global pea fiber market is segmented on the basis of nature into natural, organic, and conventional. On the basis of end use industry the pea fiber market is segmented into food industry, dietary supplement, pharmaceutical industry, and pet food and animal food.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global pea fiber market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The pea fiber market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the pea fiber market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the pea fiber market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the pea fiber market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from pea fiber market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for pea fiber in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the pea fiber market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the pea fiber market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Zhaoyuan Hongda

– Shuangta Food

– Ingredion Incorporated

– Cosucra (A&B Ingredients)

– Emsland-Starke GmbH

– Vitacyclix

– Interfiber

– Yantai Oriental Protein Tech

– Roquette

– Nutri-Pea Ltd.

