Philips Hue smart lights lose integration with Works with Nest features

Owners of Philips Hue smart lights will now lose some of the functionality offered by smart devices when integrated with Google’s Nest accessories.

According to alerts in the Philips Hue app – which controls the functionality of accessories – and in a post on its own blog, the company clarifies that from November 17, it will no longer be possible to use the integration between the range of Philips lamps and Google’s Nest Cam, Nest Thermostat and Nest Protect.

The justification given in the application is the fact that Google will abandon the “Works With Nest” feature and gradually replace it with “Works with Hey Google” and that this impacts several third-party products, such as the Hue range.

Even so, Philips stresses that this will be a temporary measure and that once Google finishes migrating the features to the new platform, users will again be able to use the resources in conjunction with the gadgets of the research giant.

The company also points out that smart lights connected to the Google Assistant will continue to support voice control of the company’s Mountain View smart speakers.

The integration between the Philips Hue range and “Works with Nest” allows, for example, Google devices to automatically control the lighting of lamps by detecting, by Nest Cam, that there is no one in a room.

In Brazil, the company already has a large list of products available, like the Hue Go Lamp, which was announced in mid-September, and comes with a portable design and 16 million colors.