Karabakh fears for “existence” – Azerbaijan triumphs

Baku / Yerevan (dpa) – Following Azerbaijan’s conquest of the important city of Shusha, the conflict region of Nagorno-Karabakh fears defeat in the decades-long territorial conflict.

The city is no longer under the control of Nagorno-Karabakh, said the spokesperson for the head of the region, Wagram Pogossjan. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday announced the conquest of the city of Baku, the capital.

Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh rejected this at the time. Aliyev triumphed: “The solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will breathe new life into our country!” Azerbaijan becomes a “very powerful state”. On the other hand, there was mourning in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Unfortunately, a series of failures follows us and the town of Shushi is completely out of our control,” Pogossyan said. Shushi, as the Armenians of Karabakh call it, is only eleven kilometers from the capital, Stepanakert. It should be Aliyev’s next target. “The enemy stands before Stepanakert, now our very existence is in danger,” Pogossjan wrote on Facebook.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also wrote on Facebook that evening: “The fighting for Shushi continues”. He gave no details. The leader of the internationally unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Araik Arutjunjan, said fighting would continue across the front. A common struggle could still change the situation.

Shusha is considered a key city; the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities had themselves announced that their loss could ultimately mean defeat in the struggle for the entire region. In Baku, Aliyev announced that victory in the conflict with Armenia was near. He announced on Monday in the short message service Twitter that he had placed 23 other villages under Azerbaijani control.

“Long live the Azerbaijani army!”, “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” Aliyev wrote on Twitter. He had celebrated the conquest of Shusha in Baku on Sunday. “It’s a great victory!” He said. “I bow to the souls of the martyrs.” There was initially no official photo or video of the city taken. Aliyev has now spoken about the fact that a goal in life comes true. “The restoration of territorial integrity and the return of our territories has been the most important mission for me as President.” He was happy that this was done with “dignity” and with the support, hard work and courage of the Azerbaijani people.

According to Azerbaijani sources, more than 200 towns have been captured since the offensive began on September 27. Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia have not confirmed this figure. On Monday, the Armenian armed forces repelled enemy attacks in various directions, the Defense Ministry said in Yerevan. As a result, there was particularly intense fighting for Martuni, Martakert, Tagaward and other places. The attacks were repulsed everywhere.

According to their own account, Nagorno-Karabakh troops once again lost dozens of soldiers in the fighting with Azerbaijan. The number of people killed rose from 44 to 1,221, as authorities in the disputed region announced on Monday. The Nagorno-Karabakh rulers accused Azerbaijan of continuing to fire heavily on the capital Stepanakert – including with banned cluster munitions. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in Baku denied these allegations. Baku does not provide any information on losses in the armed forces due to censorship rules during the war.

Azerbaijan lost control of the mountainous area of ​​about 145,000 inhabitants in a war after the collapse of the Soviet Union some 30 years ago. A fragile ceasefire has existed since 1994. Azerbaijan invokes international law in the new war and repeatedly seeks the support of its “brother state”, Turkey. Armenia in turn relies on Russia as a protective power.