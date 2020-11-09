Black Friday heating! Vivo offers 100% cashback on all Easy Prime plans

Cashback has become popular in Brazil. This is a type of purchase in which the store offers the consumer a portion of the amount paid in credits to be used with the store itself, or applied to a digital wallet that allows payment of certain consumer bills. .

One of the most popular companies to invest in this area in Brazil is B2W, which controls Shoptime, Americanas.com and Submarino. The refund is deposited into the AME wallet. However, even mobile phone operators have started to invest in this concept, like Vivo in Easy.

And in order to promote a Black Friday warm-up, until November 30, all Vivo Easy Prime plans will offer the same subscription value as cash back to purchase more services.

Vivo Easy Prime plans cost R $ 39.99, R $ 59.99, R $ 79.99, and R $ 99.99, of course as the price increases the greater the benefits. But what they all have in common in November is the ability to be added with more days for apps, texting, calling and other perks with 100% refund offered over the next few years. weeks.

The only detail is that the cashback is only valid for five days. In other words, the consumer will have this period after the rental or renewal of his Easy Prime for the purchase of daily rates and additional services. These additional purchases, however, do not have an expiration date to use.

For those who would rather not have a plan, it should be noted that Vivo Easy’s biggest differential is the ability to lease an expired internet franchise. So, for those who use little, the 100 GB plan for R $ 299 can last for months, even years, adapting to the pace of the consumer.