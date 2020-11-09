Sarcoidosis Drug Market to See Stunning Growth Worldwide || Leading Players – PharmaIN, Corp., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc., Epizyme, Inc., Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Fresenius Umwelttechnik GmbH

The large scale Sarcoidosis Drug Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Sarcoidosis Drug Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Sarcoidosis Drug Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.

Market Analysis: Global Sarcoidosis Drug Market

Global sarcoidosis drug market is rising gradually registering a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients, growing prevalence of sarcoidosis and number of research undertaking and funding to control the rising prevalence of this disease, changing lifestyle, advancements in the health care industry and rising per capita income in emerging markets.

Key Market Players: Global Sarcoidosis Drug Market

Some of the major players operating in global sarcoidosis drug market are Relief therapeutics holding SA, Firststring research, Bellus health, Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, PharmaIN, Corp., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc., Epizyme, Inc., Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Fresenius Umwelttechnik GmbH, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Mallinckrodt LLC are some key market players.

Market Definition: Global Sarcoidosis Drug Market

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease that causes small granulomas in the multiple organs of the body mainly lungs, lymph nodes and skin where the nodules are filled with inflammatory cells. The person with sarcoidosis initially experiences fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, weight loss, pain and swelling in joints, reddish bumps or patches on the skin or under the skin.

According to the America’s population based study in the year 2010-2013, around 29,372 adult patients with sarcoidosis were reported. 14,700 of these were 55 years of age at the time of diagnosis. For African Americans the incidence rate is higher, 17.8 and 141.4 per 100,000 respectively, for Asians (3.2 and 18.9), white peoples (8.1 and 49.8) OR Hispanics (4.3 and 21.7). The incidence rate of having sarcoidosis in women is two times higher than men. Afro-American women have the highest sarcoidosis prevalence of 178.5.

Sarcoidosis Drug Market Drivers

The increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients is driving the market growth

Growing prevalence of sarcoidosis is acting as a catalyst for the market growth

Number of research undertaking and funding to control the rising prevalence of this disease is encouraging its market growth

Advancements in the health care industry and rising per capita income in emerging markets is accelerating the market growth

Sarcoidosis Drug Market Restraints

Large number of side effects of available drugs is hindering the market growth

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable is hampering the market growth

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about sarcoidosis is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Sarcoidosis Drug Market

Sarcoidosis Drug Market : By Type

Pulmonary sarcoidosis

Ocular sarcoidosis

Neurosarcoidosis

Cardiac sarcoidosis

Musculoskeletal sarcoidosis

Cutaneous sarcoidosis

Renal sarcoidosis

Hepatic sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis of the spleen and bone marrow

Sarcoidosis Drug Market : By Mechanism of Action Type

Corticosteroid

Immunosuppressants

Antimalarial

Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) inhibitors

Sarcoidosis Drug Market : By Drug Type

Corticotropin

Chloroquine

Dexamethasone

Colchicine

Prednisoe

Methotrexate

Hydroxychloroquine

Azathioprine

Deltason

Sarcoidosis Drug Market : By Stages Type

Stage 0 (no pulmonary sarcoidosis): no sign of granulomas in the lungs or lymph nodes

Stage 1 (lymphadenopathy): granulomas present in the lymph nodes only

Stage 2 (lymphadenopathy and pulmonary infiltrates): granulomas present in both the lymph nodes and lung

Stage 3 (pulmonary infiltrates): granulomas present in the lungs only

Stage 4 (pulmonary fibrosis): scarring of the lung tissue and permanent damage

Sarcoidosis Drug Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Inhaled

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Sarcoidosis Drug Market : By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Sarcoidosis Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, aTyr Pharma, Inc. announced that ATYR1923 drug which is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity is under Phase 1b/2a of clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients.

In July 2016, Abbvie Inc. received approval for the drug Humira (adalimumab) which is efficient in minimizing the symptoms of sarcoidosis. Humaira is injected subcutaneously and it can be used to treat patients who cannot be treated with other sarcoidosis treatments

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global sarcoidosis market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

