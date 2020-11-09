Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market to See Stunning Growth Worldwide || Leading Players – Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, Cognizant, Genpact, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

The large scale Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.

Market Analysis: Global Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market

Global healthcare IT consulting services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for patient safety and accurate data, growing need of limiting healthcare cost and execution of various healthcare policies.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global healthcare IT consulting services market are Accenture, Allscripts Healthcare,LLC, Atos SE, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, Cognizant, Genpact, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Hexaware Technologies, Infor, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Microsoft, Ntt Data,Inc., Oracle, Sap SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited and Wipro Limited among others.

Market Definition: Global Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market

The Healthcare IT solutions & services mainly focus on automating, managing and controlling the different tasks and processes in different healthcare organizations. These services are used to inspect the profits, competence and structure of the organization and also provide ideas on means of enhancement.

According to the Food & Drug Administration, the medical devices are allowed to be marketed when there is welfare assurance of the patients than the risks. Medical devices are providing features that enhance health care by connecting to the hospital networks, internet among other medical devices. These properties also extend the chances of potential cybersecurity threats

Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market Drivers

Adoption of digital healthcare models over paper-based healthcare models is enhancing the market growth

Growing significance of value-based care is driving the market growth

Technical advancements in the healthcare industry is acting as a catalyst for the market growth

Government support for healthcare IT solutions is a driver for this market

Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market Restraints

Dearth of skilled IT professionals in healthcare is hampering the market growth

Rising need for data security is hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market

Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market : By Type

HCIT Strategy and Project/Program Management

Healthcare Application Analysis

Design and Development

HCIT Integration and Migration

HCIT Change Management

Healthcare/Medical System Security Set-Up and Risk Assessment Medical Security Set-Up

Healthcare Enterprise Reporting and Data Analytics

Production Go-Live/Post Go-Live Support

Healthcare Business Process Management

Regulatory Compliance

Other Consulting Services

Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market : By End Users

Healthcare Provider

Healthcare Payer

Other End Users

Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market :

In January 2019, Philips launched its new digital care giving platform, named as Philips Cares which is designed for helping families to be there for their aging loved ones by forming a personalized 24/7 monitoring alert service. This digital experience would enable users to form a circle of trusted family and friends to access understandings with their loved ones

In April 2018, Optum announced collaboration with Humana, MultiPlan and Quest Diagnostics to form a group to explore the block chain technology to improve data quality and to reduce administrative costs in healthcare. This collaboration would help in ensuring the most current healthcare provider information

