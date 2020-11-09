Healthcare Interoperability Market to See Stunning Growth Worldwide || Leading Players – Cerner Corporation; iNTERFACEWARE Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC; OSPLabs; Epic Systems Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The large scale Healthcare Interoperability Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Healthcare Interoperability Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Healthcare Interoperability Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.

Market Analysis: Global Healthcare Interoperability Market

Global healthcare interoperability market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the better population management with these services as well as the increased usage of EHR software by the healthcare providers.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global healthcare interoperability market are InterSystems Corporation; Orion Health group of companies; Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Infor; Cerner Corporation; iNTERFACEWARE Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC; OSPLabs; Epic Systems Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; ViSolve.com; Jitterbit; Health Catalyst; Optum, Inc.; Smiths Medical, Inc.; Ciox Health; TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; Corepoint Health; Oracle; MuleSoft, LLC; Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.; IBM Corporation, among others.

Market Definition: Global Healthcare Interoperability Market

Healthcare interoperability essentially is the co-working of healthcare information systems and technological services. This ability is provided by interacting between various healthcare databases, technological services to result in better delivery of healthcare services. This involves exchange of information, medicine practices and communication between physicians over software/applications.

Healthcare Interoperability Market Drivers

Increasing need to deliver patient specialized healthcare services according to the unique need of every individual, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased levels of expenditure incurred & initiatives taken by the government to deliver improving the healthcare services, this is expected to foster growth in the market

Growing requirement to reduce the costs of healthcare incurred, is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the market

Increased usage of healthcare IT services and unique patient information in the North America and European region, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Healthcare Interoperability Market Restraints

Concerns regarding unavailability of completely compatible interoperability offerings, this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Absence of any set standardizations & regulations regarding the usage of these technologies, this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of technically skilled professionals for the integration and maintenance of these systems due to a complicated set-up coupled with high costs associated, is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Interoperability Market

Healthcare Interoperability Market : By Type

Software Solutions

Others

Services

Healthcare Interoperability Market : By Software Type

Integrated

Standalone

Healthcare Interoperability Market : By Model Type

Centralized

Hybrid

Decentralized

Healthcare Interoperability Market : By Interoperability Level

Foundational Interoperability

Structural Interoperability

Semantic Interoperability

Healthcare Interoperability Market : By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Healthcare Interoperability Market : By Application

Diagnosis

Treatment

Others

Healthcare Interoperability Market : By End-Users

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Pharmacies

Healthcare Interoperability Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Healthcare Interoperability Market:

In July 2018, Health Catalyst announced that they had completed the acquisition of Medicity, expanding their consumer base along with the locations serviced. They will be able to provide their offerings to a greater number of healthcare providers, facilities to physicians and patients. Due to the combined capabilities of both the companies, they will be able to offer better healthcare services resulting in better quality at a lower cost.

In January 2018, Epic Systems Corporation announced the launch of “One Virtual System Worldwide”, a communicative interface for physicians, clinics, organizations where the exchange of data & interaction between them is available. This will enable not just viewing the data available at their disposal rather involve exchange of valuable information that will help in providing specialized healthcare services according to each individual requirement.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global healthcare interoperability market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

