Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro + and Pulse are flashed

A leak reveals the pictures of the next Radeon RX6800 XT Nitro + and Pulse from the manufacturer Sapphire. These two solutions are “personalized” versions. You benefit from an in-house cooling system and revised mechanics.

Just days after being teased by Sapphire, the Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro + and Pulse are revealed.

Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro +

The first shows the retouching in different aspects. The cooling system has three fans, while the heat sink is imposing. It exceeds the length of the circuit board. This design makes it possible to have fins outdoors at the end of the card. Part of the third fan pushes air through, which should improve the heat sink.

The RGB is not forgotten with a presence in the center of the three fans. At first glance, there is an aRGB header to synchronize the assembly with a compatible motherboard. On the power side we have two 8-pin PCIe connectors and the equipment includes DisplayPorts, an HDMI connector and a USB-C connector.

Radeon RX 6800 XT Pulse

The Radeon RX 6800 XT Pulse takes part in this approach. The cooling system is impressive. The card requires three expansion slots for installation and three fans are in action. The design is relatively classic. The black case takes up its entire surface. It protects a heat sink that is larger than the circuit board. Again, some of the ribs at the end of the card are open to improve heat dissipation. The power supply is based on two 8-pin PCIe connectors. The equipment includes three DisplayPort and one HDMI.