Capnography Device Market Latest Insights on Trends and Challenges || Leading Players – Nihon Kohden Corporation; Edan Instruments, Inc.; ZOLL Medical Corporation; Infinium Medical

The large scale Capnography Device Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Capnography Device Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Capnography Device Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.

Market Analysis: Global Capnography Device Market

Global capnography device market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1410.04 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing application of these devices for the treatment of various chronic disorders such as lung diseases as well as its better effectiveness over pulse oximeters.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global capnography device market are Medtronic; Smiths Medical, Inc.; VYAIRE; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Masimo; Nonin; Nihon Kohden Corporation; Edan Instruments, Inc.; ZOLL Medical Corporation; Infinium Medical; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Dispomed ltd; Salter Labs; TreyMed, Inc.; The Paramedic Shop; SCHILLER; Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. and MEDACX Ltd. among others.

Market Definition: Global Capnography Device Market

The body produces carbon dioxide as a byproduct of basic bodily functions such as metabolism, and this byproduct is eliminated when being transported through the blood to patient’s lungs, capnography devices are used to measure this expired CO2 by measuring the content of carbon dioxide inhaled and exhaled by the patient. Although, these devices do not just measure the quantity of carbon dioxide they are also used to quantify the respiratory rate of patients. This measurement is generally recorded in waveform.

Capnography Device Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of population suffering from respiratory diseases is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increasing initiatives undertaken by the authorities and governments to improve the healthcare systems and spread awareness regarding the benefits of capnography devices is also expected to foster growth of the market

Growth of advancements in technology for these medical devices is expected to positively drive the market value

Growing awareness and increasing presence of guidelines present for the application and usage of these devices is increasing its adoption rate

Capnography Device Market Restraints

Presence of alternate medical devices that are cheaper and provide similar functionality is expected to hinder its adoption

Requirement of intubating patient before these devices can be utilized and accurate readings can be recorded

Segmentation: Global Capnography Device Market

Capnography Device Market : By Type

Capnographs

Disposables

Capnography Device Market : By Product

Handheld

Standalone

Multiparameter

Capnography Device Market : By Technology

Mainstream

Sidestream

Microstream

Capnography Device Market : By Component

OEM Modules

Others

Capnography Device Market : By Application

Emergency Medicine

Pain Medicine

Procedural Sedation

Cardiac Care

Respiratory Monitoring

Critical Care

General Floor

Others

Capnography Device Market : By End-Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Capnography Device Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Masimo announced that they had received CE marking for their Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter, with integrated NomoLine capnography. This clearance will ensure the availability of the device within the United States and also around the outer regions. The product offers noninvasive continuous monitoring, with a standalone monitor that can be customized and has the capability of being connected with different devices.

In August 2017, Salter Labs announced that they had acquired IntuBrite, Parker Medical and InnoMed Technologies. These acquisitions combined will significantly improve the overall product offerings of Salter Labs for airway management, improving the technologies available for anesthesia and respiratory care as well

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global capnography device market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

