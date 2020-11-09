Cryotherapy Market Latest Insights on Trends and Challenges || Leading Players – Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Kriosystem – Care Sp. z o.o., US CRYOTHERAPY, CryoConcepts LP

The large scale Cryotherapy Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Cryotherapy Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Cryotherapy Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.

Market Analysis: Global Cryotherapy Market

Global cryotherapy market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rising incidence of cancer and sport injuries, rising demand of minimal invasive therapies and technology advancement in cryotherapy equipment are major drivers of the market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cryotherapy market are Quantum Cryogenics, Pacira BioSciences, Inc., , AtriCure, Inc., BTG International Ltd., ., METRUM CRYOFLEX Sp. z o. o. Sp. K., Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Kriosystem – Care Sp. z o.o., US CRYOTHERAPY, CryoConcepts LP , Erbe Medical India Pvt Ltd, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, Medtronic, Cortex Technology, , Special Medical Technology Co., Ltd., CooperSurgical Inc., Sanarus, PHYSIOMED AG, Cryomed s.r.o. CryosaunasCryoTherapeutics, CSA Medical, Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Cryotherapy Market

Cryotherapy is also called cold therapy. It is a technique of exposure of targeted regions of body to an extremely cold environment. This therapy can be applied on targeted spots and whole body also. Cryotherapy is majorly used in treatment of some cancers such as prostate cancer and pain treatment. Additionally, cryotherapy is also used in treatment of abnormal skin cells.

As per the retrospective data, approximately 87% of dermatologists practice cryotherapy. In treatment of basal cell carcinoma, the application of cryotherapy reduces the rate of recurrence up to 7.5% for approximately 5 years. The application of cryotherapy is wide and useful according to the treatment module required.

Cryotherapy Market Drivers

Rising incidence of cancers and sports injuries acts as a market driver

Increasing demand of minimally invasive procedures also acts as a factor boosting the growth of this market in the forecast period

Prevailing technological advancements in cryotherapy equipment is another factor uplifting the market growth

Increasing popularity in the beauty, wellness, and fitness is spurring the growth of this market

Cryotherapy Market Restraints

Stringent regulations regarding product approval acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Usage of hazardous cryogenic gases used in several cryotherapies will also impede the market growth

Lack of awareness about the benefits of cryotherapy hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cryotherapy Market

Cryotherapy Market : By Type

Whole Body Cryotherapy

Partial Body Cryotherapy

Internal Cryotherapy

Others

Cryotherapy Market : By Products

Cryosurgery Devices

Localized Cryotherapy Devices

Cryochambers

Others

Cryotherapy Market : By Application

Cancer

Pain Management

Dermatology

Others

Cryotherapy Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Cryotherapy Market : By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Cryotherapy Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Cryotherapy Market:

In March 2019, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. acquired MyoScience, Inc. This acquisition gives Pacira BioSciences, Inc., rights on iovera, a cryotherapy technology medical device used for non-opioid pain treatment. This acquisition also includes Exparel (bupivacaine), a local anaesthetic. The company is planning to develop a combination cryotherapy of iovera and exparel

In January 2019, Quantum Cryogenics launched CryoQube, the world’s first ‘indirect’ whole body cryotherapy chamber. This cryotherapy chamber is different from other cryotherapy chambers as it does not include direct exposure of liquid nitrogen which is why it is an ‘indirect’ cryotherapy chamber. The use of CryoCube will benefit in recovery of muscle injury and enhancing the performance in sports

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert

