German arms exports for 522 million euros to Turkey

Berlin (dpa) – Since 2002 the federal government has approved arms exports worth € 522 million to Turkey, which can be used for the construction, armament or technical equipment of ships of war.

This stems from a response by the Federal Economics Ministry to a request by left-wing foreign policy expert Sevim Dagdelen, who is at the disposal of the German news agency. According to information, goods worth 128.8 million euros can be unequivocally assigned to submarines.

These arms deliveries are now very controversial due to the conflict between Greece and Turkey, NATO partners, over natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. So far, the German government has only prevented the export to Turkey of weapons that could be used in the Syrian war. However, deliveries of goods destined for the “maritime sector” will continue to be approved.

The government of EU partner Greece is now calling on Germany to extend the export ban to warships. “Greece is threatened by German arms in Turkish hands,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in an interview published in “Welt am Sonntag” on Sunday. “Don’t give Turkey something that allows it to destabilize the entire Eastern Mediterranean.”

This is in particular the construction of six Class 214 submarines, which are being assembled in Turkey with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems making a significant contribution. The federal government had already approved the delivery of components in 2009 and secured the export with a so-called Hermès guarantee of 2.49 billion euros. At the time, relations between the two countries were much more relaxed.

Today, the submarine project is the subject of increasing criticism due to the escalation of the conflict in the Mediterranean. Greece accuses NATO partner Turkey of illegally seeking natural gas deposits off the Greek islands. The Ankara government rejects the claims, arguing that the waters belong to the Turkish continental shelf. Germany has so far tried unsuccessfully to play a mediating role in the conflict.

Dagdelen called arms exports to Turkey “unbearable”. “Anyone who, like Chancellor Merkel and Foreign Minister Maas, continues to deliver arms to Turkey should no longer use the word European solidarity,” she said.

The federal government is now reluctant to approve new arms deals with Turkey. In terms of actual war weapons exports based on previous licenses, Turkey has been at the top of the list of top recipient countries for the past two years – with a total volume of over half a billion euros . The federal government emphasizes that in the end, these were exclusively goods intended for the “maritime sector”.