Hunt Mi Bunny! Xiaomi is preparing a promotion of up to 90% off for November

And Xiaomi will launch a new discount campaign in Brazil. The manufacturer will prepare its fans for Black Friday through the Operation Rescue Mi Bunny promotional action, which will bring discounts of up to 90%, in several lines of the brand.

The action will take place on the coming Wednesdays (11, 18 and 25). Those interested should search the brand’s website until they find the manufacturer’s bunny mascot. Once found, Mi Bunny indicates which product is on offer at that time. With this information, the interested party must access the page of the device in question and insert the code “RESCUE”.

This will be the first promotional campaign for the country’s brand new website. Recently, the company ditched the old domain and adopted one that bears the company’s name in Brazil.

A campaign that is a real gift for our fans, with a reduction that everyone dreams of. An initiative to avoid possible agglomerations in our physical stores, because we always value the safety of our customers. The Xiaomi brand is very popular throughout Brazil and we did not want to limit this action to only people in São Paulo, focusing all activities on our new website, which also has new resources to support the volume of access we expect

Those who are thrilled to get good discounts on this stock may feel a little demotivated considering the company’s history of promotional actions in Brazil that have not cut smartphone prices in a very attractive way. Could this be another story? Well, you just have to participate to find out.

Remember, this week Xiaomi formalizes the Mi 10T in Brazil. Additionally, POCO X3 recently landed here. Who knows, November can become a month to acquire these launches at really special prices, especially because of Black Friday at the end of the month?

Are you impatient to find Mi Bunny on Xiaomi’s website? Tell us in the comments!