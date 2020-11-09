India IVF Services Market Statistics | Top Reasons for Boost the Industry

The India IVF services market Size was valued at $478.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1,453.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the analysis period.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is the fertilization process of a woman’s egg and a man’s sperm, in this process mature eggs are collected (retrieved) from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a laboratory. Then the fertilized egg is transferred to a uterus. This treatment is for women with the infertility or genetic problems. This technique is used to help a woman become pregnant. Fertilization process means the sperm has attached to and go in the egg. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a form of an assisted reproductive technology (ART).

The major factor that boost the growth of the India in vitro fertilization services market are such as increase in the infertility rates caused due to surge in stress levels, surge in incidence of fertility-related diseases and changes in lifestyle. Further, emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women, and increase in occurrences of gamete donations boosts the market. However, low awareness toward this technique in the society are certain factors which hinders the growth of the India IVF services market. Moreover, rise in the prevalence due to increase in risk factors, such as obesity, stress, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), sexually transmitted infections, endometrial tuberculosis, and other medical conditions, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The India IVF services market is segmented based on gender, procedure, cycle type, offering and end user. Based on gender, it is divided into female infertility, male infertility, and both (combined) infertility. Based on procedure, it is classified into intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI-IVF), non-ICSI-IVF, and intrauterine insemination (IUI). Based on cycle type, the market is categorized into fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. Based on offering segment is divided into IVF drugs, IVF media and reagents and IVF and IUI services. Based on end user, it is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.

Based on end user, the fertility clinics in the end user segment generated the highest revenue in 2018. The fertility clinics segment is the largest and the fastest segment during the forecast period owing to presence of large number of fertility clinics and availability and accessibility of different services related to IVF such as infertility treatment, IVF programs, egg donation, sperm donation, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), intra-cytoplasmic morphologically selected sperm injection (IMSI), and others. Further, fertility clinics are expected to grow with fastest rate during the forecast period.

