Community Clash League: the return of Heroes of the Storm?

Irvine (dpa) – About two years ago it suddenly ended. Software developer Activision Blizzard has announced that it will end the Heroes World Championship in the game Heroes of the Storm in 2019. For many, it was the end of the esports discipline.

But with the support of the community, HOTS is now trying to make a comeback. “Since Blizzard invested a lot of money in a very young scene at the time, I can imagine that something was picked up,” Erik “DoA” Lonnquist said in an interview with the German news agency. DoA comments on the HOTS Community Clash League (CCL), a possible restart of the scene.

“A reduction in the price would have surprised few. But pulling the rug out from under people really wasn’t great, ”DoA says. “It was really difficult for some people. Some of them moved to Los Angeles in particular and suddenly found themselves without a job. “Also because the developer has put on hold not only the World Cup series, but also the junior league, the scene has been particularly affected.

“After the release of Blizzard, core tournaments like the Nexus Gaming series and the Heroes Lounge were the institutions of the discipline,” says Chris “Bahamut” Oniciu, also a commentator for the CCL. “These were extremely important in keeping the scene alive.”

CCL’s first season is now one of the biggest HOTS events since 2018. It runs from November 7th to January 17th.

“I have a lot of respect for what the grassroots leagues have done, but I think CCL is definitely the next big step in professional HOTS,” said Bahamut. In fact, the scene hasn’t seen such a lucrative tournament in a while. Most of the approximately $ 35,000 in prize money comes from organizer HeroesHearth Media. With more than 6,000 US dollars, part of it is also funded by donations from fans.

New teams in particular will compete for this award. Six of the eight CCL executives were specially formed this year. Only the Swedish Granit Gaming and the American team Simplicity can trace their history back to the last Heroes World Championship.

The best known of the six German CCL players is probably Dennis “HasuObs” Schneider, who made his HGC top four entry in 2018 with Team Liquid. As a veteran of esports, “HasuObs” can also claim long careers in Warcraft 3 and Starcraft 2.

Heroes of the Storm is in many areas easier to use than other titles in the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (Moba) genre. In comparable titles such as League of Legends and Dota 2, players not only have to master their heroes, but also memorize over 150 items. These items are no longer available in HOTS.

The heroes hail from other Blizzard titles as well, each with a large fan base – including the Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and Starcraft series.

According to the DoA, these perks could even bring moderate growth and new tournaments to the title. “Our game is not dead and we will prove it in this tournament. We don’t want the developer to tell us what esports is and what isn’t, ”the commentator said. “It’s up to the fans to decide.”