Saxony Minister of the Interior under pressure after a demonstration of “lateral thinking”

Leipzig (dpa) – After the chaos at the ‘lateral thinking’ protest in Leipzig, Saxony’s Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) is under increasing pressure. The opposition left demanded his dismissal on Monday. There is also a tightening in the black-green-red coalition.

“Something needs to change in the Interior Ministry,” said SPD parliamentary group home policy spokesman Albrecht Pallas. On the evening of the day of the protest, the Greens called Wöller’s “failure to act as Home Secretary” “more acceptable” and demanded consequences. The AfD called him because of his criticism of the independent judiciary as a “bad choice”.

At first, the minister himself was not at hand. Although Wöller commented on the ‘side thinking’ protest on Sunday – but in an online statement. Investigations were not possible. On Monday, a ministry spokeswoman said on request that the resignation of the interior minister was not an option. Rather, it is now the issue of handling incidents in Leipzig. In addition, a possible modification of the ordinance on protection against corona should be discussed in view of demonstrations.

The Greens, the SPD and the left urge that what happened and the police operation be dealt with. There will be a special Home Affairs Committee meeting later this week, where Wöller will be available to answer questions from MEPs. Because even two days after Leipzig lost control, there are still questions in the room. How did it all go in the midst of a pandemic? And who could or should have prevented it?

According to the Leipzig police, at least 20,000 “side thinkers” had gathered on Augustusplatz, and the “Counted Through” initiative estimated the total at 45,000. The higher administrative court in Bautzen had authorized the gathering in downtown, but only with 16,000 participants. The reason for this decision is still pending.

After the rally dissolved, people forced through the Leipziger Ring, but elevators are currently not allowed under the Crown Protection Ordinance. However, the police let the crowd go. At the end, people danced polonaise in downtown Leipzig – there was nothing to see from a distance and masks.

The federal government condemned the non-compliance with the requirements and the violence during the demonstration. After the meeting dissolved, “extremists, chaos, people willing to use violence” made their way through Leipzig, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin on Monday. “In this extremely critical phase of the pandemic, in which we, as a country, all stand united, this is a fatal signal.”

Home Secretary Wöller described the protest in the online statement as largely peaceful. On Monday, he quickly received opposition from the mayor of Leipzig, Burkhard Jung (SPD): hooligans, neo-Nazis and clearly violent right-wing groups tried to break down police barriers, he told the broadcaster MDR Aktuell. “I am stunned because Wöller was obviously in the center of the situation and learned the attacks firsthand.” Still, according to Jung, calls for resignation wouldn’t help anyone now. Instead, you need rules of conduct for the right of assembly in a pandemic.

The “lateral thinking” movement insists that the protest was peaceful. “The firecracker throws came from counter-demonstrators,” he said in a conclusion. The protest organizers were rather vague about the unauthorized passage through the Leipziger ring, which the police initially tried to prevent with barriers: “The fact that an elevator has formed around the Leipzig’s downtown ring after the dissolution of the meeting was popular with people. Thanks to Leipzig. “

Police are still assessing what happened on Saturday, according to a spokesperson. This also applies to attacks on journalists. The journalists’ union DJU reported 38 cases in which media representatives were prevented from working, nine of them by the police. The police confirmed the attacks on Saturday and asked the journalists concerned to denounce them. So far, however, there has only been one announcement, he said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Saxony Police Union (GDP) complained that the authorities and the judiciary had abandoned the emergency services. “Instead of talking about the alleged failure of the police, we must cite the real causes of the escalation: we should not have allowed this whole situation at all,” said Saxon President Hagen Husgen of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “It is totally incomprehensible to me that the higher administrative court approved this demonstration.”