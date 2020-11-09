Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite seen in certification in Thailand indicating the arrival in new countries in Asia

Xiaomi launched its Mi 10T Lite in Europe at the end of September, completing the revised model line of its high-end smartphones in 2020. Equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, the device promises to deliver good performance and 5G connectivity to a more affordable price than its more powerful brothers.

The Mi 10T Lite already has a confirmed launch in India and even Brazil, but a new leak reveals that Xiaomi’s plans are a bit more ambitious than expected. The cell phone has been seen in a certification issued by the NBTC of Thailand, Anatel’s equivalent body in the country. Therefore, we can expect the manufacturer to expand the presence of its middleman to more parts of Asia.

Featuring a 120Hz LCD display, a generous 4820mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a Poco X3 NFC look and a set of four rear cameras with 64MP primary lens, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is also expected to arrive in China under the tutelage of Redmi, renamed Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, as indicated by the leaks of TENAA certifications.

