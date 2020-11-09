“Operation Merry Christmas”: the nerdy phenomenon that became the most watched movie on Netflix

“Operation Merry Christmas”: the old-fashioned phenomenon that has become the most watched movie on Netflix

The story is light, with an argument laden with commonplaces and Christmas messages. But it’s Christmas, we need it.

A movie takes Christmas time.

Last Friday, November 6, the new big platform phenomenon arrived on Netflix. We’re talking about “Operation Merry Christmas,” a romantic comedy that’s packed with Christmas spirit, and went straight to the top spot for most viewed content. The story brings together two basic premises: the typical go-no-go of romantic comedies and the typical Christmas message of love and generosity, blinking at Christmas time.

In “Operation Merry Christmas” we find Erica (Kat Graham, who stood out in “Vampire Diaries”), the political advisor of an American deputy who will assess on the ground if she can reduce expenses. The possible fats of the state here are the shipments of food, medicine and toys that every year around Christmas are launched from the air into the territories of Micronesia.

It was the first film production shot in Guam, a territory that belongs to the United States but without many associated rights, like what happens in Puerto Rico, for example. This is where an Air Force base is located. And this is also where Erica will meet Andrew, a pilot and captain played by Alexander Ludwig, the Bjorn of the “Vikings” – who instead of roaming around in crisp heads here has the task of drawing sighs.

He is full of humor, charming, a little convinced. She is suspicious, out of habit, and has a very small Christmas mission ahead of her. In the short time that they are together, Andrew will be trying to save Christmas for these parties (and, of course, we can expect the usual flirtatious game).

It is in a tropical environment, with a typical romantic comedy argument, but in a Christmas spirit that the film presents a curious humanitarian mission to the general public.

Inspired by a real operation.

Guam, land in sight

Today, more than 150,000 people live in Guam, a territory that was one of the many discoveries of Fernão Magalhães, in the famous first circumnavigation of the planet. During the centuries of Spanish colonialism, the territory assimilated, often by force, part of the language and religion of the colonizers.

In the 1950s, the territory acquired special significance to the United States, which was preparing for decades of tension with the Soviet Union coming there – a very hot period that we have called the Cold War.

Among the commitments Americans made to the local population, there is a humanitarian mission that inspired the story of the film. Each year, as Christmas approaches, air force planes fly over the territory, leaving essential goods for the local population, a practice that has lasted since 1952.

Although their votes do not count for the Electoral College, which defines the President of the United States, the people of Guam continue to vote for all presidential candidates and generally function as an interesting ballot: whoever wins, usually wins. . The only exception over the past two decades has been Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in 2016. It is back to normal: of the 29,034 residents who voted, Joe Biden got 55.36% of the vote and Trump got 41.92% percent.

Guam is a land thousands of miles from the United States, one of those lands that, owned by someone, does not have much of its own infrastructure. The social and financial support guaranteed by the United States is a matter of debate, not so much for aid, but for need itself – and what it says about the weight of the United States in the country.

With “Operation Merry Christmas”, it is naturally a subject that is left aside. But the film has the merit of remaining in history as the first production of this dimension to be recorded there. Alone, it might not be possible to save Christmas, but it does bring Guam a bit closer to America. Until then, we are also unable to continue to fight the pandemic. But it certainly allowed a few Netflix viewers to forget about it for an hour and a half.