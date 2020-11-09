Most Pirated Movies, Released Games, and Box Office of the Week [09/11/2020]

It’s already the second week of November, and Monday is the day to talk about our column of the week “Most Pirated Movies, Games Released, and Box Office of the Week”.

In the top 10 most downloaded titles via Torrent, we can see “Borat: Next Cinema Tape”, which remains at the top of the list, sharing the podium with “SpongeBob: The Incredible Rescue” and “Mulan”, which are in second and third place, respectively.

Android 06 November

Curiosity 06 nov.

In the list of upcoming games, we have a few cross-platform titles and others that are coming exclusively for certain consoles, like “Yakuza: Like a Dragon”, which was announced in January of this year in Japan.

And finally, we also have the films that are doing well in the cinema, which is gradually seeing the profits increase in this period of relaxation of the quarantine, a consequence of the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

Topping the list we have the movie “Let Him Go”, a drama starring Kevin Costner (The Bodyguard) and Diane Lane (Infidelity). Plus, we also have the relaunch of classic ’90s animation Toy Story, which is already one of the six most viewed movies.

Now, without further ado, check out the full list. And, if you prefer, click on the links below to go directly to the desired topic:

10 – Triggered

9 – Young Witches – New Brotherhood

8 – Uncontrollable cold

7 – Possessor

6 – monstrous problems

5 – Witches Convention

4 – The new mutants

3 – Mulan

2 – SpongeBob: the incredible rescue

1 – Borat: Next Cinema Tape

November 10

10 – monstrous problems

Ticketing: USD 100,000

9 the new mutants

Box office: 110,000 USD

8 – Fate

Ticket office: USD 150,000

7 – The messenger of the last day

Ticketing: 277 thousand USD

6 – Toy Story (relaunch)

Ticket office: 505 thousand USD

5 – Principle

Ticket office: 905 thousand USD

4 – Explosive legacy

Box office: $ 1,125 million

3 – A snare drum for my av

Box office: $ 1.512 million

2 – come play

Box office: $ 1,730 million

1 – let him go

Box office: $ 4,100 million