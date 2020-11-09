PS5: Horizon Forbidden West to be released on PlayStation 5 in 2021, teaser confirms

Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the best PlayStation titles that has news and a particularly promising sequel: Horizon Forbidden West promises to be one of the biggest releases for PS5 and now we can already get an idea of ​​when exactly the game will play. should be available for console users.

The announcement was made today by Sony in a teaser with several games for the PlayStation. Watch the full video below:

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is quite ambitious, as it will focus on the region that would be the west coast of the United States in the future, so it’s completely understandable that the game needs more time to properly craft. , even more than the first. The title already featured great graphics on PS4, which should get even better on PS5.

It is worth noting that the game will also be available for PS4, but the PS5 is scheduled to release worldwide on November 19 and only in the latter will it be possible to achieve a truly superior graphics experience.