Hydrocolloids Market Trends, Growth, Future Demand, Analysis and Forecast by 2027

Hydrocolloids or more commonly known gums are added to foodstuffs to control their functional properties, such as thickening or gelling. Many of the hydrocolloids are derived from natural polysaccharide sources. For example, agar-agar and carrageenan are extracted from seaweed, gelatin is produced by hydrolysis of proteins of mammalian and fish origins and pectin is extracted from citrus peel and apple pomace. Hydrocolloids are hydrophilic polymers derived from a variety of sources including plant such as locust bean gum, carrageenan, pectin, starch, etc.

The animal’s sources include chitosan and the chemical source includes modification of natural polysaccharides. Hydrocolloids are incorporated into food formulations mainly to control rheology and structure. Hydrocolloids are most commonly used in the food industry due to their functional properties like stabilizers, flocculating agents, fat replacers, clarifying agents, clouding agents thickeners, gelling agents, whipping agents and emulsifiers. They are also used in the areas of edible films, encapsulating flavors and crystallization inhibition.

Major key companies covered in this report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland

Cargill, Incorporated

CP Kelco U.S. Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Glanbia plc

IC Gums, Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated.

Kerry Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Hydrocolloids Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America

