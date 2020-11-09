Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Growth | Stryker Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022,” projects that the global radiofrequency ablation devices market would reach $3,785 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2016 to 2022. The disposable devices segment dominated the market in 2015 and is expected to lead throughout analysis period.

The cardiology application segment dominated the RFAD market due to the well-established adoption of radiofrequency devices to treat cardiac arrhythmias. RFA is one of the most widely used methods in the electrophysiology market with a success rate of over 90%, as per clinical trials. In cardiology, irrigated RF ablation catheters are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% due to their wide acceptability in the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

Among product types, the disposable devices segment occupied the majority of the market share, and is expected to maintain its market position throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that use of disposables helps in eliminating cross-contamination of the infectious disease. Also, the use of disposable devices eliminates capital investment, sterilization, and replacement costs.

Key Findings of the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market

Cardiology was the leading segment in 2015, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the analysis period.

Disposables dominated the market with over two-thirds of the total market share in 2015.

Radiofrequency ablation devices used for oncology is estimated to be the fastest growing segments.

Radiofrequency ablation devices market in Russia is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.3% and would reach $23 million by 2022.

is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.3% and would reach by 2022. Asia-Pacific market for radiofrequency ablation devices will be the fastest growing regional market.

The key players profiled in this report include Halyard Health, Inc., Stryker Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Hologic, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson. Other players in the RFAD market include Baylis Medical, Arthrex, Inc., inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH, Bramsys Indstria e Comrcio Ltda, ENDO-FLEX GmbH, Epimed International, and sfm medical devices GmbH.

