Liver Disease Treatment Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Top Industry Trends & Segments

World Liver Disease Treatment Market – Opportunities and Forecast, 2014 – 2022″, the global market for liver disease treatment is projected to reach $19,536 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 11.72% from 2016 to 2022. The antiviral drug segment held major share of the total market in 2015 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the high incidences of virus infected liver diseases including Hepatitis. However, corticosteroid drug segment registered fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/388

The growth of the global liver disease treatment market is driven by an increasing prevalence of liver diseases, due to increasing consumption of alcohol and unhealthy diets, along with an increase in geriatric population and the rise of government and non-government awareness programs. Additionally, the availability of generic and bio-similar drugs provides lucrative opportunities to emerging market players. However, strict government regulations, and side-effects & high cost associated with drugs hamper market growth.

The factors driving the liver disease treatment market are rapidly changing lifestyle patterns such as increasing consumption of alcohol, and unhealthy diets; and increasing prevalence of liver diseases. In addition, growing geriatric population, increasing government and non-government awareness programs, and rising R&D investments for the development of novel therapies are also playing pivotal role in the growth of the liver disease treatment market. Moreover, owning to the patent expiry of several drugs such as Epivir- HBV, generic and biosimilar drugs market have more potential in the liver disease treatment arena. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of drugs, high cost incurred in R&D and risks of side-effects associated with liver disease medications is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report segments the global liver disease market based on treatment type and geography. Based on the treatment type, the market is divided into anti-rejection drugs/immunosuppressants, chemotherapy drugs, targeted therapy, vaccines, anti-viral drugs, immunoglobulins, and corticosteroids. The antiviral drugs segment accumulated the highest revenue in 2014 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2022. Meanwhile, the corticosteroids drug segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/388

The prompt players in the liver disease treatment market have adopted strategies such as innovative product launch, merger & acquisition, partnership and business expansion to gain maximum market share. The major companies profiled in the report include, Gilead Science Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc, Sanofi AG , Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited.