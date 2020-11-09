Airpeak: Sony announces its entry into the drone market with its expertise in camera sensors

Sony is not doing well in the smartphone division, but an indisputable quality of the manufacturer is its photographic sensors, which are not for nothing used by several brands that work with mobile devices.

Knowing his competence in this market, the Japanese announced his desire to venture into the drone market. The Airpeak initiative will focus on industry segments and content creators. Thus, Sony should explore a market today largely dominated by DJI, Parrot and Skydio.

The challenge, however, will be daunting: Even GoPro, with so much expertise in handheld cameras for extreme sports and travelers, failed in its attempt to gain market share a few years ago. Who remembers Karma Quadcopter, back in 2016?

Sony’s initiative will be revealed in a video, and the company says it will invest heavily in building products that combine its expertise in the sensor market with three other values ​​it sees as essential for the drone market: reality, real time and control. efficient remote control.

The teaser does not provide concrete information on any launch of this line, but we should have some news in 2021. In addition to being a difficult market for a new player to enter, 2020 is still overwhelmed by the new pandemic. coronavirus, not translating to the ideal time for consumers. invest in a new non-essential product, especially when that product is so focused on outside activities.

Keep in mind that Sony has abandoned the Brazilian market in certain segments, such as smartphones, televisions and other accessories, notably by closing its factory in Manaus. Almost no Airpeak aircraft will officially arrive in Brazil.

And you, what do you think of this new initiative from Sony? Tell us in the comments!