Würzburg brings Trares to succeed Coach Antwerp

Würzburg (AP) – Bernhard Trares will lead second division football club FC Würzburger Kickers as manager Marco Antwerp’s successor out of the crisis. The 55-year-old led his first session at the bottom of the table in the afternoon.

After just five games and recently four consecutive losses, the promoted side had previously parted ways with Antwerp. The latter had taken over the office after two days of Michael Schiele’s match. There have never been two managerial changes after seven game days in the Second Division, which has been on single track since 1981.

Trares last coached SV Waldhof Mannheim for two and a half years, with whom he was promoted to 3rd Division. During his long professional career, he played 183 Bundesliga games and 275 second division games and was once a player under Felix Magath, who worked as chief strategist in the football division of Kickers’ main sponsor.

The “Mainpost” first reported on the separation of Antwerp, which had signed a contract until 2022, when it joined. The Kickers are at the bottom of the table with just one point and lost 4-1 to 1. FC Heidenheim on Friday.