SST-SX1000-LPT, SilverStone announces 1000 watts in SFX-L and full modular!

rej November 9, 2020

SilverStone offers an output of 1000 watts through an ultra-compact format, the SFX-L. The power supply also offers high efficiency.

In the field of power supplies for mini PCs, SilverStone has announced a premiere with its SST-SX1000-LPT. This block in SFX-L format offers an output of 1000 watts, accompanied by an 80 plus certification in its platinum award. A real race to waste energy is assured. This can minimize losses in the form of heat, which limits the need for cooling.

SST-SX1000-LPT, details

SilverStone SST-SX1000-LPT power supply

We have a solution with dimensions of 125 x 63.5 x 130 mm. Its mechanism distributes 83.3 A on the + 12V line versus 25 A on the +3.3 W line and the + 5V line. The cooling is entrusted to a 120 mm fan that is able to stop. It is clear that a fanless mode is suggested when the energy demand is low (<20% load). At full speed it reaches 2000 rpm with a noise level of 36 dBA.

The cable management is 100% modular. It is possible to connect only the bare minimums to limit the cable in the box. The equipment includes a 24/20 pin ATX, two 8/4 pin EPS, six 6 + 2 pin PCIe, eight SATA, three Molex and one floppy disk

This announcement does not include pricing information or an availability date.

