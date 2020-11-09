“The groom is the one who knows”: Rui forgot everything, even inviting his mother-in-law

Comedian and columnist Miguel Lambertini analyzes the most recent episode of the SIC program.

Rui and Carla haven’t had the most peaceful marriage.

24 hours before the wedding day, Rui’s mother thought it would be safe to make a point of view, to confirm that the groom had not forgotten anything: tent to place the guests (check), desserts and coffee ( check), photographer (check), makeup for the bride (check), priest or celebrant (check), wedding rings (check), invite the parents of the bride (check).

Okay, now that we’ve listed all the things the groom didn’t remember to prepare, let’s get to know a bit more about the couple who – come on, find out how – got married this Sunday, November 8 in You know ”, at SIC.

Her name is Carla, Carlota for friends. His name is Rui, Rui for his friends, and they met through a dating app. Carla says she was dating. “One day I found out that my boyfriend was having active conversations in a dating app. I decided to investigate and created an account to see how it worked. I accidentally liked over a hundred men in one day and even gained premium user status. That’s how I matched Rui.

Let’s do it in stages. So Carla Carlota had a boyfriend who was dating Tinder and her, what do you do? Instead of throwing it in with her cell phone in her head and terminating it, no, Carla Carlota is more cunning and signs up for the app where her boyfriend was hitchhiking, to “investigate”. Read, “let me see who the sows are that want to steal my man”.

In other words, Carla is like those plainclothes cops from the American series. They infiltrate drug trafficking gangs, but they themselves end up getting stuck and can’t go back. It’s just that, unwittingly, the girl loved more than a hundred men in one day. “No intentionally”, yes, yes, I also do a lot of things unintentionally, just yesterday I ordered a Playstation 5 unintentionally. When I was younger, it happened to me a lot, I just wanted to go for a drink, but then the person gets distracted and suddenly wakes up the next day with a dwarf and a couple of Indians sleeping next to us, without knowing why. And he thinks, “Am I going to wake them up?” Naan. ”And then we ran away, quietly.

Carla Carlota and Rui met in an app.

After making the decision to get married on television, the bride and groom went to share the good news with their families. “Mother of my heart, you are so beautiful.” Rui gave this introduction that eight-year-olds make when they want to tell their mother that they broke the urn with their grandmother’s ashes. If I went to my mom and started the conversation with a phrase like this, my mom would probably start by calling the lawyer and then asking who I was running to.

The reaction of the parents of the bride and groom in this case was a little more effusive: “You are crazy,” said Rui’s mother. “You’re crazy,” Carla Carlota’s mother says, as a giant Mona Lisa hanging on the wall peeks over her shoulder in this classic look of disappointment. After this real wave of support and trust that the bride and groom received from the family, the bride went to try on the dress Rui chose for herself. The store clerk asks, “How are you feeling?” Carlota sighs and replies “Ordinary … ordinarona, I will be excommunicated by the Catholic Church”.

It’s unlikely, Carla, because Pope Francis on Sunday nights likes to see more “Big Brother”. Moreover, there is not even a celebrant, let alone a priest. When she realizes this failure already in the middle of marriage, Cláudia Vieira yells at the group of guests. “Is there anyone present who can celebrate Rui and Carla’s wedding?” And, by the way, I should have taken the opportunity to ask: “Is there a doctor present who can revive Rui, after Carla strangles him?” I think it had been more helpful.

In desperation, Rui asked his cousin Fátima to perform the ceremony. The lady, who reminded me of Lili Caneças after going in the microwave for five minutes, took on the role and despite her nervousness, she brilliantly fulfilled her mission. After a long wait, during which Rui probably thought his fiancée had traded him for one of the other 50 men he had teamed up with on Tinder, Carla Carlota finally arrived.

Carolina, the mother of the bride, comments with emotion: “When I saw my daughter walking to the altar, I was… so sad” and added “get me out of here, get me out of this hell. “. But I even noticed the lady, the son-in-law hasn’t even invited her to the wedding, the girl feels like an ordinarona and the priest is Lili Caneças. When Rui sees his new mother-in-law’s sorry look, he exclaims: “Don’t be like that, I’ll go to your place to eat that good steak later.” Rui, I wouldn’t do that, because after all that D. Carolina is very likely to season your steaks with a hint of cyanide. Not intentionally, of course.