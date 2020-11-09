In the TOP 10! Google Pixel 5 has top performance in the front camera on DxOMark

Last weekend, DxOMark released the analysis of the front camera of the new Google Pixel 5. The mobile phone, although official as a middleman in the specification, managed to achieve flagship performance and remain in the TOP 10 of the ranking, with 94 points.

Google’s latest smartphone was directly behind Samsung’s models, such as the Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 5G, but managed to stay one step ahead, for example, on Huawei Mate 30 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Advantages and disadvantages

Among the positives presented by the front camera of the Pixel 5, we find a very wide dynamic range, especially in low light; beautiful skin tones in outdoor lighting; great depth of field keeping the background in focus; satisfactory estimate of distance in bokeh mode; and good facial exposure with flash.

In the videos, the Mountain View giant’s new device managed to record precise facial exposure, in addition to maintaining image stabilization efficiency.

On the other hand, when you take a photo from a distance, the face is slightly out of focus. Additionally, there were minor issues with exposure, color usage, and jitter in correcting the anamorphosis. There was also slight noise in the flash captures and the lack of blur gradation in some samples in portrait mode.

The negative points highlighted by the author for the videos consist of a limitation of the dynamic range in the videos in low light and a difference in sharpness between the frames in the external and internal lighting.

Sample images

Video sample

In DxOMark’s final review, despite less impressive specs on paper, the Pixel 5 is able to utilize image processing and general software experience that let you make the most of the resources available for the hardware. .

In other words, the Google device is not far behind the best cameras in the segment and it still becomes an easy recommendation for those who want a good sensor for selfies because it performs well and costs less than the top. of range.

Technical specifications

6 inch OLED display Full HD + resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 6 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset 5G support 8GB LPDDR4 RAM 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage Dual rear camera: 12.2MP main sensor (f / 1.7), PDAF, OIS, EIS and 70 ° angle 16 MP wide-angle secondary sensor (f / 2.2) with 107 ° angle 8 MP front camera (f / 2.0) with 83 ° angle Connectivity: USB-C 3.1, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, SIM, e-SIM and Google Cast; IP68 certified for water and dust resistance 4080mAh battery, supporting 18W fast charging, wireless and reverse Dimensions: 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0mm Weight: 151 grams Android 11 as the Google operating system The Pixel 5 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.