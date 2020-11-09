BusinessHealthIndustriesInternationalLIfestyleSci-TechSports
Indonesia General Insurance Market Report- Key Trends by Lines of Business – Retail and Commercial | PT Asuransi Sinar Mas
ReportsnReports added Indonesia General Insurance Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Indonesia General Insurance Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Indonesia General Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
PT Asuransi Sinar Mas
PT Asuransi Jasa Indonesia (Persero)
PT Asuransi Kredit Indonesia
PT Asuransi Astra Buana
PT Asuransi Central Asia
PT Tugu Pratama Indonesia
PT Asuransi Bangun Askrida
PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika
PT Asuransi Wahana Tata
PT Sompo Insurance Indonesia
PT Lippo General Insurance Tbk
PT Asuransi Reliance Indonesia
PT Asuransi Bina Dana Arta Tbk
PT Asuransi Umum Mega
PT Asuransi Bringin Sejahtera Arta Makmur
PT Asuransi MSIG Indonesia
PT Citra International Underwriters
PT Asuransi FPG Indonesia
PT Asuransi Tokio Marine Indonesia
PT Asuransi ASEI Indonesia
PT Asuransi Videi
PT Asuransi Jasa Raharja Putera
PT Asuransi Dayin Mitra Tbk
PT Asuransi Asoka Mas
PT AIG Insurance Indonesia
PT MNC Asuransi Indonesia
PT Asuransi Cakrawala Proteksi Indonesia
PT Asuransi Multi Artha Guna
and more..
report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the the Indonesian general insurance segment. This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Indonesian general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as direct written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2018-2023).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Indonesian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country. The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights-
– Key insights and dynamics of the Indonesian general insurance industry.
– Comparison of Indonesian general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.
– A comprehensive overview of the Indonesian economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.
– Indonesian insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
– Indonesian general insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.
Scope of this Report-
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Indonesia –
– It provides historical values for the Indonesian general insurance segment for the reports 2014-2018 review period, and projected figures for the 2018-2023 forecast period.
– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Indonesian general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2023.
– It profiles the top general insurance companies in Indonesia, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Indonesian general insurance segment, and each category within it.
– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Indonesian general insurance segment.
– Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.
– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
Key Macroeconomic Indicators
GlobalData Country Risk Index
Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment
Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs
Penetration and Growth
Premiums and Key Lines of Business
Consumer Segments and Profitability
Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk
Evolution
Key Facts
Licensing Requirements
Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business – Retail and Commercial
Lines of Business
By Consumer Segment
Commercial Line of Business
Retail Line of Business
Chapter 7 Key Lines of Business – Trend and Market Share
Property Insurance
Motor Insurance
Liability Insurance
Financial Lines Insurance
Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance
Personal Accident and Health Insurance
Miscellaneous Insurance
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 10 Insurtech
Chapter 11 Consumer Insight Survey
Chapter 12 Appendix