Mini Surface Hub? Lumia 950 XL gets a suitable version of Windows 10 Teams

The Lumia 950 XL has already won several alternative models that promise to extend the life of mobile phone updates. One of these was the first Windows 10 ARM-based ROM for the device, which is now capable of running the Surface Hub system, Windows 10 Teams, through a modification created by a developer.

The novelty was created by Gustave Monce and can be very interesting in the long term, since Windows 10 Teams is more suited to touch screens.

Now with the whiteboard app: D pic.twitter.com//03W2H9TUKx

– Gustave Monce (@ gus33000) November 7, 2020

Gustav’s job, however, was far from easy. After all, Windows 10 Teams is a system based on the x64 architecture, while the Lumia 950 XL uses ARM as its base. So, the developer needed several special tools to create this modified version of the Surface Hub system for the mobile phone.

However, as this is a first adaptation, some details still require adjustments to work, such as the Settings app, which does not work, the special version of Skype and the home screen which is not still present in this first. adapted edition.

Curiosity 04 nov.

Apple 04 November

It should be noted that this version of Windows 10 Teams is only compatible with the Lumia 950 XL, that is, it cannot be installed on the standard Lumia 950 or even on the HP Elite X3 , which has superior material.

If you want to know more about this and other Gustave projects, just click on the link below to the developer’s official website:

know more

The Microsoft Lumia 950 XL is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.