Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT, PowerColer plays the teasing card

Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT performance cooler

Author: Pascal P. In graphics cards 09/11/2020

Like Sapphire, PowerColor is playing the teasing card for one of its next “house” Radeon RX 6800 XTs. The model in question is a shop window, the “Red Devil”.

The “Red Devil” versions embody the flagship designs of the manufacturer. To be convinced, you can read our review of the Red Devil RX VEGA 64 8GB again. This Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT will embed an imposing and personalized cooling system while opting for a stylish approach with a “muscular and classy” look.

Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT, what do we know?

Publishing a photo shows the card from behind. We have a backlight logo that is a massive disguise. It appears that the cooling system is larger than the length of the circuit board. A few sketches at the bottom of the page show three fans in action and a huge graphics card. It is likely a triple slot format. Knowing that AMD is positioning its benchmark Radeon RX 6800 XT at $ 649, this Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT is likely to surpass the $ 700 mark with overclocked operating frequencies immediately.

Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card 2020-11-09